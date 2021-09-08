Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: When celebs showed yellow sarees fit the bill of festive ready style

Another day, another reason to go on a hunt for festive-friendly saree style tips. Don't hold back from making a bold choice because the season to be ebullient is here. We all have that one saree that plays favourite, and we hope that it's a vibrant number. If you're wondering what colour is currently cooped up in our minds, it's yellow.

We all love a mellow day, and good for us B-town’s celebs have given us many reasons to obsess over this hue. As you prep to don a saree and get decked up to look every bit elegant, here’s where you can start for good. Find a saree that agrees to cater to some drama. Here’s in Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s yellow saree that bore a ruffled hemline and a pussy bow attached to the billowing sleeved close-neck blouse. Her monochrome look was amped up with the signature belt from the designer and chunky accessories sealed her lookout. If necklaces don’t interest you, this is the ultimate look to try. Tip: If you’re heading out, quirk it up with sunglasses.

’s proved again that’s she’s a sight to behold forever in this Manish Malhotra ensemble. The saree had sequins that followed the striped pattern, while the pallu consisted of Kashmiri embroidery woven into motifs. Her partially sheer blouse didn’t steer away from making a case, fringes and the appliquéd embroidery deserve credit. We believe in the magic of diamonds and earrings as her accessories offer mesmerizing proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s roster of sarees easily grabs attention for a good reason. The modish queen picked out a yellow striped saree that featured gold zig-zag patterns on the borders. She teamed her classy look with a matching sleeveless blouse. Gold chaandbalis occupied the accessory status.

A fan of Manish Malhotra’s stellar designs, Janhvi Kapoor took this stunning drape out for a spin during Diwali. This satin silhouette is the regal delight that hailed from the ‘Ruhaaniyat’ collection. The saree entailed a zari border made with intricate details. Her blouse followed the glamorous suit same as the saree. She left the loosely tied saree own the limelight along with statement earrings that kept her company.

For the girl who’s scouring for a trendy saree, try Kriti Sanon’s look. It has all the contemporary elements like an embroidered belt that can act as an instant game-changer, the cold-shoulder blouse for the one who’s officially done with strappy numbers, and anything boring. She wrapped her pretty look with an emerald choker.

Sarees are a staple in ’s closet and testimonies prove us right. This sheer saree was all about embracing the good old embroidery work that never gets old. The gold border and the halter-neck blouse aced the look for her. Strappy heels, a necklace, and earrings blended beautifully with her victorian era hairstyle. How easy it is to own a look, right?

Enter the world of chicness with this hand-stitched saree. in an ethnic number is a heart-stealer and this yellow stitched saree with embroidery and sequins looks like a wonder indeed. Her lunch outfit was well rewarded with a close-neck blouse, Kundan necklace, and fresh jasmine flowers that sat on her crowning glory.

