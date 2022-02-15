Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Divas who inspired us to get spring ready in all white attires

Even though our Bollywood leading ladies have seriously jumped into the colourful bandwagon, opting for white still remains to be their most comfortable choice. An all-white outfit is something that never really goes out of style and also completely effortless. The monochrome trend has also made its mark this year, and white is our best choice! Here, we have our favourite B-town divas effortlessly slaying in all-white outfits and styling them in their own unique way. So let’s take a look and learn to style our whites a little differently this spring season!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone donned a head-to-toe white look from Victoria Beckham’s Pre Spring Summer collection. The outfit featured a 70s style shirt that entailed double pockets at the front and buttons partially unbuttoned, it sat as a V-neck. With its sleeves rolled up, the ensemble was tucked in stylishly with pleated wide-leg pants coloured the same as her shirt. She sealed the look with matching pointed-toe pumps and gold drop earrings.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday kept it simple in an all white Alice McCall button-up crop top styled with a pair of high-waist matching denim pants, with statement gold buttons. Over this, a white denim jacket with puff sleeves completed the ensemble. A pair of leopard printed bright orange pumps added a splash of colour to this all-white denim look. She accessorised her monotone look with gold hoops.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wore a white trench suit set from RSVP by Nykaa Fashion x Nikhil Thampi's collaborative collection. The ensemble featured a sleeveless vest-style corset featuring large lapels, plunging neckline, front closure, cropped midriff-baring hem length, and a figure-skimming fit. She wore a cropped jacket with high-waisted flared pants and a trench coat draped on her shoulders. She accessorised the ensemble with high-heeled pumps, statement rings, and a gemstone-adorned choker necklace.

Nora Fatehi

The resplendent Nora Fatehi left us all in complete awe as she looked magnifying in all-white outfit. The outfit featured a white crop top that bore a plunging neckline and was teamed with a bodycon white skirt that had a back slit and a metal buckle at the waistline. The Moroccan beauty styled the ensemble with a white blazer which she draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of white bellies.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani proved that she can pull off any trend as she stepped out in all-white casuals. She picked out a white zip-up crop top that showed off her toned midriff and paired it with a pair of white baggy pants. She added a touch of laidback street style to the ensemble by rolling up the hem of her pants. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress added an extra oomph to the monochrome look by teaming it with a pair of neon strappy heels.

Which beauty’s all-white look would you take inspiration from this spring? Let us know in the comments below.

