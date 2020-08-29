Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt: EVERYTIME celebs DITCHED their heels for sneakers

Its the era of sneakers and heels seem to have long gone and we have enough evidence!

Its the ear where comfort trumps style and if you can look fashionable while doing that everyone is literally sold by that idea! It’s no secret that sneakers have literally replaced heels and no matter what the occasion, you’ll always find Bollywood celebrities rocking’em in style! Over the years we’ve seen celebs make quite a lot of statements, but letting their shoes shine and have its moment will always be one of our favourites!

First up, we have who on multiple occasions has chosen shoes over heels. From tulle gowns to new-age pantsuits, she does not let the uncomfortable heel come in front of her looking her stylish best!

is the next diva n our list who not only gave sneakers her stamp of approval but let it shine in all its glory!

Moving on, we have who literally broke all records and styled her saree with a pair of shoes, oxfords to be precise and boy did she make a statement!

Next up, we have the ‘90s sweetheart Karisma Kapoor who is making quite the statement with her relatable millennial fashion and we are in awe! The actress rocked teh best of both worlds - desi and casual and made a statement like no other!

’s monochromatic look is next on our list. The Raazi actress not only opted for sneakers and made a trendy choice but also made quite a lot of heads turn by wearing an oversized blazer over a dress!

Moving on, we have the new age actresses, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday who made quite the statement by ditching their heels (which were an obvious choice with their kinds of attire) and opted for sneakers!

Kareena Kapoor Khan proved to be a cool mommy as she decked up in a red dress and made heads turn with her choice of comfortable footwear!

Who do you think has the best style? Let us know in the comments section below.

