Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: All the celeb looks from airport to promotional events seen yesterday 

Fashion has become an extremely integral part of our day to day living. Ever since the inception of Bollywood, fashion has played a pivotal part in the movies. However, it has only been in the past one decade that celebrities have actually started pushing the envelope and experimenting with the looks. With every passing day, our B'Town actors are busy serving us some really amazing and interesting looks. With film promotions being on a major high, let's find out all the interesting celeb looks from yesterday.

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Panga. The actress served us yet another look as she stepped out in the city yesterday. Ranaut opted for a Raw Mango saree. Her look included an ice-blue saree with a medium sized border in midnight blue hue which she teamed up with an elbow length midnight blue plain blouse. The 32 year old styled her look with a pulled back sleek bun, jadau neckpiece, heavy black smokey eyes and a nude lip. The whole look is extremely clean and we think she pulled it off really well.

Deepika Padukone has donned the producer's hat and the actress is busy with the promotion of her film, Chhapaak. The stunner served us yet another look as she donned a white full sleeves shirt with frayed hem and a fitted waist which she paired with a flowy white skirt with a high-low hem. She accessorised her look with tan heels and statement dangling coin earrings. Further on she styled her look with filled in brows, a clean ponytail and a fresh face of makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor is next on our list. The diva is busy with the promotion of her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The actress opted for a denim knee length acid wash dress by Nisse. Her look featured full sleeves with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline. She styled her look with a clean ponytail, silver hoops and dusted grey boots.

Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at the airport. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress kept her look minimal chic as she stepped out in a neutral hue number. Anushka opted for a white round neck tee which she teamed up with a pair of black ankle length trousers. She threw in a beige brown full sleeves cropped jacket to complete her look. Sharma styled her look with center parted sleek hairdo, black tinted sunglasses, a crossbody Louis Vuitton bag and white converse sneakers. We like the minimal and laid back look!

Athiya Shetty Athiya Shetty is next on our list. Athiya served us a look in which she is seen wearing a Rahul Mishra number. Athiya opted donned a floral crop top which she teamed up with a pair of white high waisted flared pants. She threw in a sheer floral cape to complete the whole look. Athiya styled her look with a 70s style open hairdo, filled in brows, neutral makeup and strappy heels. These wear all the buzzing and happening looks from yesterday and we cannot wait to see what more our stars are going to serve us in the days to come. Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know. For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

