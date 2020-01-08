Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: All the STUNNING celebrity looks that you just cannot miss

Bollywood is literally bridging the gap between runway fashion and high street style. Let's take a look at all the celebrity looks from yesterday.

Bollywood is breaking barriers and pushing the envelope with every passing day. Not just in terms of content driven cinema but also with respect to getting into the skin of the character, carrying out social experiments, upping their social media game and most importantly their fashion game. Yes, taking cues from International runway styles and from supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, our celebrities are effortlessly bridging the gap and making fashion more attainable. With this let's take a look at all the celebrity looks from yesterday.

Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai after promoting her soon to be released film, Chhapaak in the capital yesterday. Deepika served us a super comfortable and chic look. The 34 year old actress opted for a white oversized button down and teamed it with relaxed baggy jeans. She threw in a black turtle jacket with a front slit which added a hint of edginess. Deepika styled her look with messy low bun, brown smokey eyes, black ankle length boots and a deep brown lip.

Kangana Ranaut has started off the promotions of her soon to be released film, Panga. The actress stepped out for an event in the city in a creation by Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her look featured a soft purple sheer saree with intricate floral embroidery all over it. She teamed her saree with a boat neck, 3/4th sleeves blouse in off-white with floral work on it. Kangana styled her look with a messy braided low bun, teardrop earrings, soft eyes and pink lips. We think she looked super pretty and the saree complimented her really well.

Deepika Padukone is super busy with the promotions of her film, Chhapaak. The actress gave us a Parisian inspired look. Her outfit featured a knitted red orange bodycon dress with full sleeves with scattered beads on it. She styled her look with fishnet stockings and threw in an over-sized red and black trench coat by Erdem. She styled her look with side parted gelled hair, filled in brows and deep brown lips.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is back in the bay. The actress opted for a layered outfit. Her look included a turtle neck, full sleeves top underneath and she threw a black kaftan with multi-coloured prints on it and black tights. She styled her look with black boots, brushed open straight hair, pink lips and black frame sunglasses.

The day gone by sure did serve us some really interesting looks and we cannot wait to see what tomorrow's daily round up looks like. Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

