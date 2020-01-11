From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: Check out THESE stellar celeb looks from yesterday

Celebrities stepped out after decking up and dressing down. Check out all the unmissable looks form the day gone by.

No matter where they are heading, Bollywood celebrities today ensure they look good. For red carpet events and promotions of their films, celebrities make it a point to dress up and look their best. But when it comes to running errands, stepping out, heading to the airport or even just meeting people, they do dress down but still, end up looking put together. Check out who wore what yesterday!



Making an appearance on Bigg Boss, the actress picked out a neutral monotone look. She styled the simple shirt and pants set from Zara with animal print pumps, statement rings and a stacked neckpiece from Misho designs. Her cropped hair was styled into bouncy curls and minimal makeup ensured she looked chic.



The actress gave us two looks yesterday. The actress opted for an extremely chic look which included a dusted golden and beige blouse with that she teamed up with a knee-length pleated skirt and silk trench coat. All the pieces were from Burberry. The stunner styled her look with side-parted brushed open hair, filled-in brows, heavy mascara eyes, glossy lips, pearl earrings and peep-toe heels.

For her next look, the actress donned a knee-length deep marsala hued kurta that she teamed texture cigarette pants in the same colour. She styled her look by throwing in a black trench coat. For her glam, winged eyeliner, center-parted open hair and a minimal face of makeup did the trick.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Takht actress opted for a cute look as she made her way to meet Manish Malhotra with . The actress picked out a pair of low waist distressed denims that she paired with a beige crop top. Her outfit showed off her toned midriff and paired her look with simple white sneakers.

She was also given a tight hug by yesteryear actress Rekha!

Sara Ali Khan

Spotted in her favourite look of all time - an all-white outfit, Sara looked like a vision. In a chikankaari kurta paired with leggings and a white dupatta, Sara completed her look with a silver bag and matching juttis.

Her hair was pulled back and she completed her look with statement bangles.

Who do you think looked the best yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More