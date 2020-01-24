From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut; You CANNOT miss these looks from the day gone by

From casual airport looks to stunning desi ones, yesterday was definitely a power-packed one when it comes to fashion. Check it out

Fashion has become an integral part of every celebrity’s personality and there’s absolutely no denying that! While this is the case, each celebrity makes sure to dress impeccably when they step out of their homes. From red carpets to promotional events and even the airports, celebs are always making sure to put their best foot forward. So, here are all the looks you cannot miss from the day gone by:

First up, we have who made a statement in what appears to be a trendy take on the classic pantsuit. The patent leather wonder featured a blazer jacket with a pleated peplum silhouette. It was layered over a lacy neutral-toned bralette that added extra oomph to her look. She styled it with matching black pants that cropped around the knees. We are a little sceptical about this look.

Next, we have on our list who made her cosy sweater look chic and how! She literally wore a comfy sweater of a maxi length and styled it with a matching trench cut out of the same fabric. She styled it with matching cream pants underneath accompanied by chunky white shoes. A pulled back low bun and black sunnies completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Moving on, we have who made a stunning statement in a desi ensemble by Amisha Kothari. She styled the desi look with minimal makeup and sleek hair. We like!

Next on the list is who wore an all-white ensemble by Valentino. She styled her maxi-length shirt dress with layers of gold jewellery and a printed shawl. Smokey eyes, sleek bun and neutral lip completed her look.

Lastly, we have who turned up to the screening of her movie in a heavily embellished bead dress. The yellow dress bore beaded fringes in yellow and pink that took us back to the disco eras. She styled the look with brushed open curls and strappy heels. We thought the look was a bit OTT considering she was at a movie screening.

Which look from yesterday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More