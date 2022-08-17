Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Celebs who proved ribbed tops are ever the chicest

There's so much more to a top than it gets credit for. Don't you think there's more to this than meets the eye? That could be the not-so-simple ribbed detail made to give an edgy finish to your tops. While you see tops as the ideal match to your everyday wear such as pants, skirts, shorts, and the like, these are gifted enough to share some unexpected and mostly expected shots of glamour with you. One such that never fails to take your look to top-notch heights is a ribbed top. We have testimonies as we declare this. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday have found some of the chicest ones from the lot. Should you find yours for from AM to PM outings, here you go.

Disha Patani

Why beat the heat when you can look like fire? Well, this is what the Ek Villain Returns actress looks read. She picked out a brown ribbed knit sleeveless crop top and teamed it with high-waisted faux leather nude-toned pants. Sparkle it up and slay your casual look with a studded chain-link necklace and accessories that fit your mood board's bill.

Shraddha Kapoor

Something to expect always from the Saaho actress: Pretty fashion takes. Seen here is a neon green crop top with a drawstring and ribbed detailing. She wore hers with beige-coloured pants with a paper-bag waist. Shraddha made it look stylish with hoop earrings, a sling bag, and white flat footwear.

Deepika Padukone

A bodysuit for a beach day? Yes. And, beyond? Say everywhere? It's possible to show the Pathaan actress in more ways than one. Hit up an orange-y look for a night out in a ribbed A.L.C X Petra Flannery Dia collared bodysuit which can be effortlessly turned into a top as seen here. Rock it with flared jeans, white sneakers, a sling bag, and hoop earrings.

Kiara Advani

Beige beauty! Having tapped into the highest note of allure given the colour, the JugjJugg Jeeyo actress sported a sleeveless ribbed tank top with high-waisted trousers. The fit is just so good for lunch, date, and what not. Make it look gold with accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Summer begone? Said nobody. At least not the Laal Singh Chaddha actress who dressed up in a neon full-sleeved ribbed top which had a turtleneck, square neckline, and a cut-out to make it look number one. This was clubbed with a multi-coloured paneled tea-length skirt. Colours for the win, yeah? Round it up with ankle-strap brown stilettos and gold hoop earrings.

Ananya Panday

Have you ever felt so right to be in red? Paint your look bright in a spaghetti top which has itself treated to horizontal stripes of colours. Keep it in stylish company with bootcut pants or something that has your vote. Look at the Liger actress in her sneakerhead element, nice shoes! Glam up more with gold accessories to compliment.





Whose ribbed top do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

