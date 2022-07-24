Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Shots have been fired again, fret not, it's a streak of glam that is yours to behold. When it comes to celebrity fashion, it's always been a thing of the gold standard, and here goes another week of good-looking sartorial stuff. Excited to test out some spectacularly fashionable outfits? We're giving these browse-worthy looks ten stars and now let's go ahead with the ritual of decoding each as seen on Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and the rest.

Deepika Padukone

We're leaving on a jet plane, but not without our class apart comfortable outfits. Take a pick from these casual ensembles, are you a ribbed jumper, classic white shirt, and jeans, or a striped top and black flared trousers kind of a person? Both read cool, so wrap these looks with sneakers and your go-to Louis Vuitton bag as shown by the Gehraiyaan actress.

Disha Patani

This is the season for brown, it's official now! Keep up with mini dresses like the Ek Villian Returns actress who rocked a ruffled off-shoulder number with suede boots and a corset belt. She also wore a bodycon dress. Seal your date look with white ankle-strap stilettos.

Katrina Kaif

Tbh, we miss the Sooryavanshi starlet's Maldivian holiday snaps. Her fashion days had her dolled up in two printed dresses. She looked like a blue beauty in a Max Mara plunging neckline ensemble and gingham printed Rails dress deep neck number. Love these, yeah?

Janhvi Kapoor

It's classy to colour-block and we know it again, thank you Good Luck Jerry star. Let's get grooving in a strapless sheer corseted Antithesis deep blue jumpsuit. Ace your party look with orange flat footwear.

Kriti Sanon

To days or nights that can look no wrong with an all-black look. Look party-ready in a halter-neck Zara embellished top and club it with denim and suede lace-up boots. The Mimi actress sealed off her look with a quilted sling bag and gold accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Casually slaying co-ordinated looks like. The Laal Singh Chaddha has had a blast of vacation and is now back in Mumbai. Throwback to her day out looks with her little boys, Taimur and Jeh. What do you love more? The tie-dye printed Rotate by Birger Christensen's shorts set or the striped yellow and peach one? Embellish your look with a sling bag, sunnies, and shoes as your preference.

Kiara Advani

It's a snazzy world and how can we not live life to the fullest? For bright days, go for a tie-dye printed multi-coloured strappy dress with a cowl neck and style it with a lady Dior bag and embellished flats. Another hot look to follow was a blazer teamed with a white top, shorts, a black tote bag, and combat boots.

Ananya Panday

If you're ready to make statements and you know it, follow these looks. Hit up a sensuous party look with a cut-out black dress which comes with a halter-neck, a thigh-high slit, and ruched detail. Complement your Room 24 dress with pointed-toe pumps and gold accessories. Another monotone look to say yes to is an Arpita Mehta embroidered ruffle saree which can be made to look whole with a bralette-style blouse and accessories like emerald earrings, a choker necklace, and a bracelet.

Tara Sutaria

Dress up, never stop yourself from showing what a style talent you got. For a brunch or a party look, here's a little white dress. The Ek Villian Returns actress got her day's look right in a strapless dress which was styled with strappy pointed-toe pumps.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

The twinning squad! Both chose shades of purple to perfect their party looks. Mala rocked a strappy The Attico mini dress and complemented it with glittery pointed-toe pumps and a silver handbag. Arjun was seen in casuals that is a velvet shirt and black pants.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

