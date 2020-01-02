Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: Celebrity approved 2020 fashion & style trend guide

New decade, new you! Check out all the hot trends we will carry forward in 2020 because they were too damn good to be left behind.

We know this is the time to let go of all the trends we adored in 2019 because they are so last year! But we are planning on welcoming Spring Summer 2020 by carrying forward some trends we still aren’t prepared to abandon. So clean up all the somber hues of Fall/Winter because Spring is right around the corner. Now you must be pondering how to stack up a closet flamboyant and fresh enough for the upcoming season? Well, we have the answer right up our sleeves and we took the effort to compose it into a list of all the trends and colours to carry forward in 2020 to fill up that closet!

Dramatic sleeves

For those who don’t like to keep it simple and like that extra exaggeration, puffy sleeves are your go to silhouette in 2020. From the runways of Carolina Herrera and Simone Rocha to your closets, make some extra space because they are here to stay. When you need that extra zing in your life, focus on the sleeves! As done by , try choosing your puffy sleeves in a brighter colour to keep up with the vibrancy of the upcoming year.

Polka dots

Those who don’t like to go overboard polka dots should be your go to print. They are classic, minimal, playful and chic. Brands like Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten and Balmain still embrace this classic print and portray them frequently on their runways. Just like here in an outfit by Sabyasachi, you can also try integrating this chic print in your ethnic wardrobe.

Pleats, all the way

Pleats came in hot last year and we are in no mood to leave them behind. Be it a skirt, a dress or a pair of trousers, pleats can be merged with almost any silhouette of your choice. From Iseey Miyake, Pyer Moss to you, it would be impolite to walk into the new year without them. Take cues from and try pairing your pleated skirt with a lively tuxedo!

Statement overcoats

Just in case you are guessing, we are not talking about an average beige overcoat (that’s so last year)! Adding a new twist to your mediocre overcoat might just workout for you in 2020. , an avid lover of overcoats pulled off this indie inspired coat by Pero with colourful geometric patterns and we highly recommend it. Mark it as a wardrobe essential!

Butterscotch yellow

What’s Spring Summer without a splash of fresh colours? There are so many colours we need to look up to this forthcoming season but butterscotch yellow is our personal favourite. Take down notes from the queen herself, Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it easy breezy in a flowy yellow gown by Dundas. And this is exactly the vibe we are looking forward to in 2020.

Dual tone outfits

What do you do when you just can’t pin down a single colour? You were them both! Dual toned outfits made quite a rage last year and we think it’s too soon to let go of them. Incorporate this trend in your casual repertoire and you are good to go, just like Ananya Panday. Indecisiveness never looked better. Which two hues are you going to pick?

Fancy bra tops

Who needs a shirt or a tee when you have got a cheeky bra top? These fancy little pieces caught everyone’s attention last year. Pair it with a jacket or don’t, this trend is worth a try. Just like Bhumi Pednekar here, style your bra top with a pair of boss trousers with a jacket and you’ll be out of the door within few minutes.

A boss pantsuit

You aren’t ready for 2020 if you haven’t stacked your closet with a power pantsuit. Pick up a vibrant colour or a neutral one, a pantsuit is a must for the upcoming year. Imitate and pair your pantsuit with a cool turtleneck and you are ready to take on 2020 like a boss lady!

Repetition is a fashion taboo but if our favourite celebs are on board then who are we to complain? Which trend from the bygone year will you carry forward? Comment below and let us know.

