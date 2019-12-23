Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor: Top 10 Airport looks of 2019 which you just cannot miss

From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor, to name a few are stars who are featured on this list. With 2019 coming to a close, let's find out the top 10 best airport looks from this year.

Deepika Padukone

She is definitely one of the actresses who serves us the best airport looks. One of our most favourite looks has to be of DP wearing an oversized long crisp button down which she layered with a throw in oversized denim jacket. Padukone styled her look with a pair of black stockings, black knee length boots, a cross body sling bag, sleek hairdo and black sunglasses. We are absolutely loving this look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is next on our list. It is safe to say that she can pull off literally anything that she wears. Kareena opted for a breezy cotton printed kurta with tapered pants and deep grey scarf. Kareena styled her look with brown tinted sunglasses, pink lips and huge hoops. We like!

Jonas

The absolutely stunning Priyanka Chopra Jonas is next on our list. Priyanka opted for a complete yellow attire. Keeping her look chic yet simple, Chopra Jonas opted for a lemon yellow full sleeves top which she teamed up with a pair of yellow high waisted pants. The former Miss World styled her look with a sleek updo, deep lip and silver hoops.

Anushka Sharma’s airport looks are one of our favourites as they are super easy going. Anushka opted for a crisp white asymmetrical shirt which she teamed up with a pair of black pants. The 31 year old styled her look with faux leather boots, a textured trench coat, brushed open hair and makeup.

Kangana Ranaut

Next up we have Kangana Ranaut who kickstarted the whole airport trend. Kangana donned a crisp white button down which she teamed up with a high waisted black and white skirt. Kangana styled her look with white pointed toe stilettos, messy ponytail and white sunglasses.

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja is sitting tall on our list. The beauty opted for a pink nude pleated ankle length dress. She threw in a brown Fendi leather jacket to amp up the outfit. Sonam styled her look with brushed open hair with beach wavy curls, filled in brows, red lips and brown moccasins.

Shraddha Kapoor is next on our list. This particular look really stands out as it looks super chic. Shraddha opted for an aqua green double breasted suit which she paired with a simple white ganji. Kapoor styled her look with white shoes, a simple hairdo and a pink lip tint.

Alia Bhatt is next on our list. The stunner kept it casual and minimal as she picked a soft pink tone attire. Her airport look involved a soft pink satin polka dot top which she teamed up with a pair of pink pants. She threw in a floor length, full sleeves cape and pink shoes. Minimal makeup with brushed open hair and white frame sunglasses completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is next on our list. Joining the pantsuit bandwagon is Tara. She opted for a hot pink pantsuit which she paired it up with a white tube top. She styled her look with open hair, white strappy heels and pink sunglasses.

Janhvi Kapoor

Airport style should definitely be all about comfort. We like this laid back easy look of Janhvi. She opted for an off-white cotton bell sleeves short kurta which she teamed up with a pair of blue bell bottom pants. Brushed open hair with minimal makeup completed her easy going look.

The year gone by sure did serve us some really amazing airport looks. We just cannot wait to see what next week has in store for us. Whose look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

