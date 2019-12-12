Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: You just cannot miss THESE celebrity looks from yesterday

Well, with Pinkvilla being your ultimate fashion BFF listed below are all the celebrity looks that need you to see.

Fashion has always been an extremely important factor in our country. However, it’s only been in the past one decade that we have started celebrating it. Bollywood has always been a key influencer when it comes to bridging the gap between runway styles and high street fashion. Our celebrities are busy with their film promotions and thanks to the ever growing paparazzi culture, we always get ample photos of our leading B’Town celebs. Well, with Pinkvilla being your ultimate fashion BFF listed below are all the celebrity looks that need you to see.

Deepika Padukone and her love for design house Sabyasachi is known to the entire World. The diva who will be seen in her soon to be released film Chhapaak stepped out to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Deepika donned a gorgeous fuschia pink Sabyasachi outfit, The look featured a noodle strap floor length kurta which was paired with flared palazzo pants. She threw in a floor length cape with full bishop sleeves to add that extra edge. This monotone polka dot ensemble was styled with brushed open hair, chunky shoulder duster earrings and stack of bangles. We like the whole vibe of the look. It is fresh and breezy and definitely packs a punch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is next on our list. The stunner opted for a royal blue ankle length outfit as she stepped out in the city. Kareena’s outfit featured a high neck with a waist cut out detail and colour patches in orange on the outfit. Kareena styled her look with a messy ponytail, filled in brows, kohled eyes, nude lips and hot pink strappy completed her uber chic avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the city recently. The young actress opted for an easy salwar kameez look. Her outfit featured a round neck cream colour kurta with 3/4th sleeves. She paired her kurta with cotton printed flared palazzos and matching cotton dupatta. She styled her look with brushed open hair, filled in brows and a light lip balm. Again, we dig the simplicity of the look and think that it looks great.

Vidya Balan

The gorgeous Vidya Balan in next on our list. The beauty’s love for sarees is known to everyone. She opted for a deep red Bhumika Sharma printed saree decorated with scallop lace all over the border. She teamed her saree with a bold deep red full sleeves saree with a deep round neck. Vidya styled her look with center parted low sleek hair bun, filled in brows, kohled eyes and heavy silver oxidised jhumkis. We like how the look is subtle and fresh and makes for a very pretty picture.

Clearly, yesterday we got a mixed set of looks and ones that we really liked wholeheartedly. Whose look did you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More