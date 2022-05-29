Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Let the glam rain on me! We just tweaked a song's lyrics because what could do justice to define this look better? The ever-sparkling diva wore a Paco Rabanne silver midi dress. This V-neck sleeveless number had a pleated skirt and embellishments up until the waist. Leepakshi Ellawadi styled this best with Gucci stilettos and Dolce & Gabbana clutch.

Katrina Kaif

Paint it white, paint it pretty! The Sooryavanshi actress was styled by Ami Patel in Magda Butrym's mini dress with a turtleneck, ruched skirt, full sleeves, and white feathers. She called for a wrap with circular earrings and ankle-strap silver stilettos.

Anushka Sharma

Cut-out ensembles have a whole fandom, especially this season. Slide into this trend with an Elisabetta Franchi bodycon dress for starters. With a keyhole neckline, midriff-bearing cut-out with a gold accessory, full sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and ruched detailing, it sure looks like a spot-on start already! Throw on gold accessories and tie-up gold flats.

Shanaya Kapoor

Ready, set, a mind-blowing reference is here! Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Giovanni full-length dress came with a waist side cut-out, asymmetrical halter-neck detail, and a thigh-high slit. Studded earrings and triple-strapped embellished stilettos sealed up her party look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Malaika Arora

The mother-of-one left us green and so pink with envy. What's this head-to-toe fire look, Mala? Her Alex Perry's satin suit shorts set was clubbed with a bralette and hot pink platform Versace heels. She infused shine into her OOTN with a sparkly silver bag and necklaces.

Kriti Sanon

To brighten up your party mood, opt for a wrap-style mini dress as Sukriti Grover chose from Surya Sarkar's creations. This mini dress entailed a plunging neckline detail, shoulder pads, asymmetric hem, and lace embroidered full sleeves. To accessorise her, black criss-cross heels, shiny rings, and earrings were picked.

Kiara Advani

When your closet cries out for some blingy and edgy steal, call it a deal with a Jacquemus white jacket that had a tie-up belt detail and combine it with a mini skirt by Monisha Jaising. Forget your tee, but remember your ankle-strap stilettos. Fabulous job, Lakshmi Lehr!

Tara Sutaria

G for gloriously gorgeous in white! Meagan Concessio chose a custom-made Manish Malhotra co-ordinated set which bore a strapless corset blouse, high-waisted maxi skirt, and a dupatta. With pearls and sequins embroidered with much allure and statement accessories, the Heropanti 2 starlet's look was signed off. Take this to Sangeet celebrations, will you?

Ananya Panday

What's on your style menu for the party season? Tassels, embellishments, bodycon dresses, the sheer drama, and oodles of shine? Find it all here in Yousef Al Jasmi's gown with a turtleneck. The Liger actress dazzled extra with diamond accessories as styled by Meagan Concessio.

Janhvi Kapoor

Magenta magic and some sparkle to catch up on! The Roohi actress looked breathtaking in Manish Malhotra's creation. The halter-neck gown's plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit looked show-stealing with ankle-strapped stilettos, rings, and earrings that were styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Sara Ali Khan

When is the right time to invest in a black dress? Always. Here is your answer. The Atrangi Re actress looked impressive as Tanya Ghavri styled the stunner in a Nedret Taciroğlu sweet-heart neckline ensemble. This strapless sequin dress was perfect with a broad belt, Saint Laurent embellished clutch, and pointed-toe pumps.

Deepika Padukone

The final film, fashion and beauty day at Cannes was concluded on an impeccable note. Shaleena Nathani's spectacular series of styling got another winning look added as she chose an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chiffon saree with pleated ruffle borders. Paired with a strapless blouse doused in the beauty of pearls, crystals, and sequins, her desi look had a statement pearl hand-embroidered collar with a high neck as well. Simple studded earrings were her accessories, regal and how!

Shraddha Kapoor

A sweet summer slay peppered with some spice! The Saaho star's Stella McCartney sleeveless mini dress featured a cute lace embroidered pink detail. The right pick-me-up your brunch style could use. Namrata Deepak styled this look for her with gold accessories and pointed-toe pumps.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

