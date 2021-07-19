Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Celeb approved ways to rock all black outfits like a pro

Whether it's a Bollywood celebrity or a Hollywood one, actresses have always managed to make black outfits their best friend. Right from making street style look good to making a statement on the red carpet, black has always been a colour that makes a statement. So, here are the top 5 all-black looks that managed to steal the show with Bollywood celebrities trying to add extra oomph to them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Queen of glamour herself, Bebo has managed to make every black outfit look good but this gorgeous co-ord still stands to be one of the most glamorous ones. The actress picked out a sheer ruched skirt and crop-top pair and styled it with a long cape jacket. Messy waves, neutral makeup and all that extra oomph made for a stunning look.

Giving a whole new definition to black outfits, Deepika Padukone has made all-black her go-to on most occasions. Right from the airport to the red carpet, black seems to be her favourite. Case in point, the actress even made an oversized black tee and faux leather leggings look good while departing. Paired with heeled boots, the actress completed her look a cross-body bag and oversized sunglasses.

Shraddha can rock anything in style and while she’s often seen rocking her casual wardrobe, the actress surely seems to make a point to rock it like a pro when she dresses up. This thigh-high slit number with a high-neckline and makeup for days made a statement like no other.

Giving a whole new meaning to black outfits, Kat rocked a gorgeous bodycon that showed off her curves. With a pigeon corset and a strappy neckline, the actress looked every bit stunning making black look even good.

Redefining street style, Alia Bhatt made a stunning statement in a satin crop top with balloon sleeves at Deepika’s birthday dinner. She styled it with a pair of black jeans while matching pumps added height to her petite frame. Its one of the best all-black casual looks in recent times.

Whose all-black outfit do you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

