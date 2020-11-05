Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: When striped sarees were a HIT in Bollywood 

Trends come and go but one trend that never goes out of style is the simple and elegant saree. Striped sarees were all the rage in Bollywood a while ago and we think it'd make for the perfect look this festive season!

Sarees are not outfits that only we love, but have found a safe spot among celebrities as well. While the drape looks elegant and is comfortable to wear as well, it comes in multiple styles and patterns that often become an instant hit if the right person wears them. Stripes sarees give a modern look to the traditional drape and celebrities couldn't get enough of them at one point, with many of them sporting similar creations more than once! Here are some striped saree looks that we love and think makes for the perfect look the Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva doesn't shy away from experimenting with new patterns and silhouettes. Bebo picked out an elegant white saree with a gold printed stripe pattern running through it. She styled this with a gold blouse that bore detailed embellishments on it. Her hair was styled into easy beachy waves.



Making for a bold look, Deepika picked out a red and white striped saree by Sabyasachi. She paired this with a black full sleeve blouse and a white belt that cinched her waist and held her outfit in place. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun to complement her bold look.



Also in a creation by Sabyasachi, Alia's stripe saree was a riot of colours! Her colourful stripe saree bore a golden border and she paired this with a simple black blouse. With her hair pulled back in a sleek manner, large dangling earrings completed her ethnic look.

Kundra

Shilpa also hopped on the bandwagon as she picked out a pastel pink and blue stripe saree with a contrasting black colour, that also bore ruffles on it! The diva accessorised her look with oxidised silver heavy earrings and matching bangles.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking elegant as ever, Karisma Kapoor picked out a black and grey striped saree with a thick embellished border. Lolo paired her saree with a black velvet blouse with gold embroidery on it. A black choker and matching clutch completed her look.

Kajol

In a colour palette similar to Karisma's, Kajol picked out a white and black striped saree with a scalloped hem. Paired with a black blouse and statement elegant choker necklace, the actress looked regal in her outfit, perfect for the festive season.

Stripes can never go out of style and neither do sarees. Pair them together and you've got an outfit that you can never go wrong with!

Who do you think wore the striped saree best? Comment below and let us know.

