From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: All the celeb approved ways of repeating your outfits in style

Be it for a red carpet event or for an airport look, repeating previously worn outfits is the new cool, at least according to our beloved celebrities. Check it out!

The “I don’t wear the same outfit twice” school of thought can be seen replacing with “reuse, reduce and recycle” and we are all for it. While wearing a different outfit every single day is every fashion girl’s dream, it sounds completely impractical with the ongoing climate crisis. Evidently, the fashion industry is the most polluting industry in the world. So as ardent fashion fanatics, we must make quick moves to edit our behaviour and sartorial choices based on the need of the hour. While recycling, organic buying and upcycling can be whole-heartedly accepted, wearing the same outfit as much as possible might just come in handy. As sustainability and environmental issues reign supreme, being an outfit repeater is the only way to move forward.

Once considered as a fashion taboo, outfit repeating can now be seen under the ‘conscious and chic’ category on the glossy pages of fashion magazines. The only reason why brands are brimming with versatile separates is to get a maximum number of wears out of a single garment. So we took the liberty of creating a curated list of all the times your beloved celebs dug deep in their closets to make the most out of their favourite pieces. Be it to the gym or for a red carpet event, these outfit repeating moments can’t be overlooked.

Take Deepika Padukone for instance, recently she can be seen crushing hard on her crisp, white Jacquemus shirt. First, she paired her white shirt with black biking shorts and a fanny pack for a music concert in the city. The second time while promoting her movie Chhapaak, she paired the same white shirt with her blue slouchy Zara denim and a sheer black corset by Dolce and Gabbana.

Now there is no denying that if we are ever gifted with a saree by the legendary actress , we wouldn’t miss out on a single opportunity to flaunt it. Well, so does Deepika Padukone. She eloquently draped the red and gold Kanjeevaram saree for an award show and paired it with a statement golden necklace and earrings by Tanishq. She opted for the same saree for her close friend’s nuptials and paired it with the same statement jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Then there is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though her legendary character Poo might think otherwise, Kareena is all in for repeating her yellow Gucci t-shirt. She opted for the Gucci tee to create one of her many notoriously suave airport looks. Teaming her t-shirt with a pair of faded blue ripped jeans, suede pumps and angular shades. She topped off her look by carrying an ultra-luxurious Hermes Birkin bag. The Good Newwz actress was again snapped in the same tee on her way to the pilates studio.

Kate Middleton

Though the Duchess of Cambridge is a serial outfit repeater, there is no denying that she is one of the most influential people when it comes to fashion. She prefers on donning outfits that first debuted back in 2011 and 2012 and for your information, they still look stylish. Recently, she stepped out for a public appearance with her husband, Prince William and reused her old grey Catherine Walker dress like a pro. Pairing the dress with black sheer stockings and courts. Last year she sported the same dress when she stepped out with Her Majesty, then pairing the dress with a black hat, stockings and courts.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is our main homegirl when we want some serious inspiration with respect to gym outfits. The diva who sky-rocketed to fame after her first release Dhadak, has a serious gym wear closet. Of all the comfortable yet stylish athleisure pieces this lightweight, holographic cropped jacket is our favourite double show. First up, she used this jacket with a pair of comfortable black shorts while navigating around the streets of New York City. The second time she paired her jacket with white shorts and a mirror embellished bag by Vipul Shah for a quick gym run.

Meghan Markle

Taking cues from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex tried her hand at recreating new looks out of previously worn outfits. Back in 2018, on her official visit to Tonga she opted for a blue button-down shirt dress by Victoria Beard. As she commenced on her African leg of the tour back in 2019, she wore the same blue dress pinched in at the waist with a belt and a pair of black espadrilles.

Joaquin Phoenix

An outspoken environmentalist, Joaquin Phoenix kicked off the award season by vowing to wear the same tuxedo for every red carpet appearance. As opposed to buying and renting new tuxedos for different award ceremonies, the Joker actor will stick to the same black sustainable tuxedo by Stella McCartney. Be it the Golden Globes or the Screen Actors Guild awards, the actor can be seen in the same suit with satin lapel detailing.

Cate Blanchett

We assumed that we were suffering from a case of 'deja vu' when we first saw Cate Blanchett gliding down the red carpet at Cannes 2018. But turns out the diva choose to repeat her sheer black Armani Prive gown that was made for her back in 2014. At the 2014 Golden Globes, she opted to wear the delicate lace embellished gown with an elegant hairdo and fine cut diamond earrings. At the 2018 Cannes red carpet, she was seen wearing the same design this time with elaborate floral earrings.

Rita Moreno

At the 2018 Oscars, veteran actress Rita Moreno opted for the same dress she wore 56 years ago when she won her first-ever Oscar. The gown was made out of the traditional fabric Obi which Japanese women use as a base for their kimonos. The neckline was changed into a sweetheart neckline and a statement necklace was added. The fall of the dress was embellished with golden brocade flowers. For her 2018 appearance, she paired her dress with black opera gloves.

We are all in for glamorously repeating outfits till they are completely worn out! Which revamped look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More