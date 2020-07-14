Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrity approved ways to make the most out of your comfy jumpsuits

Here are all the ways you can transform your comfy jumpsuit and look like your favourite celebrity. Check it out

We love a good jumpsuit especially because of all the comfort reasons. It’s the best thing to put on and it needs very little styling as it’s just one garment that does it all. At the max, you need to choose accessories and other elements to dress up or dress down your favourite jumpsuit! That is what we are here for and here’s how your favourite celebrities are styling their overalls and jumpsuits and there’s plenty of inspiration you can take!

clearly loves her jumpsuits and is often seen rocking them at promotional events and even at the airport. Her one great tip is to accessorize to the maximum and style it with off-beat shoes and heels. We love a good statement piece with a classic old jumpsuit and Padukone surely knows her way around it!

Kareena Kapoor Khan either dresses up or dresses down, there’s no in-between. So we’re here with two looks that have our heart. First up is this comfy denim overalls that got a sporty touch with a pair of white sneakers.

Next, we have this gorgeous polka dot wonder that we’re sure was a last-minute pick before the event. She styled it up with a red lip, a black clutch and sleek hair!

Moving on, we have who made quite the statement even in the simplest of jumpsuits. She styled the Chanel number with beaded necklaces and a sling. What stole the show was her bold lip that easily elevated the look.

Ananya Panday shows how to keep things fun and flirty by pairing up your overalls with a pair of chunky sneakers and trendy sunglasses!

Talking about keeping it trendy, and also approve of styling your jumpsuit with a pair of sneakers and trendy sunglasses.



