  1. Home
  2. fashion

Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrity approved ways to make the most out of your comfy jumpsuits

Here are all the ways you can transform your comfy jumpsuit and look like your favourite celebrity. Check it out
2606 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrity approved ways to make the most out of your comfy jumpsuitsDeepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrity approved ways to make the most out of your comfy jumpsuits
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We love a good jumpsuit especially because of all the comfort reasons. It’s the best thing to put on and it needs very little styling as it’s just one garment that does it all. At the max, you need to choose accessories and other elements to dress up or dress down your favourite jumpsuit! That is what we are here for and here’s how your favourite celebrities are styling their overalls and jumpsuits and there’s plenty of inspiration you can take! 

Deepika Padukone clearly loves her jumpsuits and is often seen rocking them at promotional events and even at the airport. Her one great tip is to accessorize to the maximum and style it with off-beat shoes and heels. We love a good statement piece with a classic old jumpsuit and Padukone surely knows her way around it! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan either dresses up or dresses down, there’s no in-between. So we’re here with two looks that have our heart. First up is this comfy denim overalls that got a sporty touch with a pair of white sneakers. 

Next, we have this gorgeous polka dot wonder that we’re sure was a last-minute pick before the event. She styled it up with a red lip, a black clutch and sleek hair!

Moving on, we have Priyanka Chopra who made quite the statement even in the simplest of jumpsuits. She styled the Chanel number with beaded necklaces and a sling. What stole the show was her bold lip that easily elevated the look. 

Ananya Panday shows how to keep things fun and flirty by pairing up your overalls with a pair of chunky sneakers and trendy sunglasses!

Talking about keeping it trendy, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma also approve of styling your jumpsuit with a pair of sneakers and trendy sunglasses. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement