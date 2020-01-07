From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out the ULTIMATE lazy girl’s guide to rock winter fashion

From sweaters to puffer jackets, here’s the ultimate lazy girl’s guide to rock the summer in style. Check it out

Winter is one of the best seasons to experiment with your wardrobe and there’s no denying that. From multiple layer options to cosy turtle neck sweaters and trendy scarves, each one of us has a plethora of options to rock the season in style. But, let’s get real, it is always cold outside and no one literally was to get out of bed let alone, put together a chic ensemble together. Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered and here we have the ultimate winter fashion guide for every lazy girl out there.

Let us start with the basics. Hoodies are one of the most comfortable things you can put on to deal with the cold and there’s no denying that! While this is the case, you can take style cues from our B-Town divas to rock them in style. You can style it up with your favourite leggings and chunky white shoes just like Deepika did.

If you are in a mood to style it up a bit, Kiara’s statement boots are the ultimate dressing up cue you need.

If you are feeling like a diva and want all eyes on you while being comfy, Kareena Kapoor’s airport wardrobe is just the inspiration you need. A fedora hat, large tote and knee-high boots will keep you warm while also making a statement.

While hoodies are one of the comfiest things to own, we cannot always wear them. So, if you are someone looking for a more formal winter look to sport to office, Tara’s outfit is all you need. Just grab your favourite work suit and style it with a turtleneck sweater underneath. The outfit is cosy on the inside and business on the outside.

If you are not looking for something so dressy, denim would also do the drill.

If none of the previous attires are your style, we have still got you covered. If you are more of the chic and girly kind, pair your sweater with your favourite skirt and it is the only winter outfit you’ll need. You can mix this up with all kinds of colour or even layer it with your favourite coat. It is comfy, cosy and 100% chic.

Going monochrome is one of the best ways to look put together and chic to a completely new level. Just start by picking up the same shade of pants and sweater from your wardrobe (yes, it is that simple!). Pair them up together and you’d be good to go. Making an effort of wearing the same colour on the top and bottom can instantly change the look and make you look chic.

Which winter look would you like to take style cues from? Let us know in the comments section below.

