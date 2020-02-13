Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here’s how you can rock this season’s hottest lip colour

Metallic eye makeup to smokey eyes, take cues from our beloved celebs on how you can rock a nude lip colour this season. Take a look!

If we put the words ‘glamour’ and ‘lipstick’ in one sentence, the only colour that comes to our mind is- classic red. As far as red carpets are concerned, over the years celebs have opted to take full advantage of the drama and romanticism of the event and go full glam with red or berry lip. Recently, we have noticed that celebrities are so over high-maintenance glam looks. Maybe it’s the nearing of summer which calls out for effortless beauty or maybe red lips are considered as vintage now. Make way for the newest hot lip trend in town, the compliant but seductive nude-coloured lips.

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Jennifer Lopez have mastered the art of pulling off a timeless nude lip. There is absolutely no second guessing that nude lips, be it matte or glossy are easier to carry off and touch up as compared to their bold counterpart. Now the biggest horror women face while opting for a nude lip tint is- How to wear a nude lipstick and not look washed out? They might make your face look too pale and there’s hardly enough contrast between your lips and the area surrounding your mouth. And that is why we have our beloved celebs to show us how to get it right!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

No one pulls off a ‘no makeup’ look like Kareena Kapoor Khan does and that too without looking washed out. The diva wore a thin layer of makeup and curled her eyelashes dabbing them with light mascara. She wore a touch of highlighter on her cheekbones to avoid a flat face. She applied a pinkish matte nude lip tint and viola! If less is more for you, this is the ideal glam look while opting for a nude lip colour.

Through her 16 year long career, Deepika Padukone has pretty much experimented with every glam look. Be it wearing makeup darker than her complexion to opting for bold eyes and lips. In recent times it seems like Deepika and her makeup have found a common ground. If you love good ol’ smokey eyes, the ‘Chhapaak’ actress’s glam look is perfect for you. For this look, she wore neutral makeup, filled in her brows and surpassed herself with perfectly done smokey eyes. Deepika also wore a touch of highlighter and a brown-tinted nude lip tint.

Kim Kardashian West

How can we even talk about rocking a nude lipstick without mentioning the queen of nude hues, Kim Kardashian West. The beauty moghul who owns a mega-makeup brand Kim Kardashian West Beauty, is a pro at pulling off nude lips. For Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, she wore a neutral layer of makeup, a glossy nude lip hue, filled in brows and highlighted her enigmatic eyes with ample kohl. For those who prefer gloss over matte, Kim’s nude lipstick should be your security blanket.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been very open about experimenting with makeup from a very young age. The diva also owns a multi-million dollar beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. At Vanity Fair’s Oscars after party, Kylie put a minimalistic spin on her glam. She wore an elegant winged eyeliner, ample blush on her cheekbones and a barely there lip hue. No matter how much time it consumes or how difficult it is to execute, nothing screams elegant like a winged eyeliner!

Dua Lipa

For the 62nd Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa put her eccentric spin on a nude lip glam. The singer/songwriter wore neutral makeup and a brown-tinted nude lip colour. What set this glam look apart is what Dua Lipa opted to pair with her subdued lips. She wore exquisite electric blue eye makeup and filled in her bushy brows. Way to go girl!

Jennifer Lopez

For as long as we can remember, Jennifer Lopez has favoured a nude lip colour. She very expertly pulls off a nude lip without looking washed out. For her glam look here, JLo opted for a glossy nude lip tint and purple-ish metallic eye makeup. One can get bored of a no-makeup look, so take cues from Lopez on how to add that much needed oomph factor!

Be it a matte or glossy nude lip colour, nude lips are coming in hot! Which nude lip glam look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

