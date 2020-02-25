Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Here’s how you can wear muted colours at your best friend’s wedding

If you aren’t big on bright colours, this wedding season the leading ladies of Bollywood will show you how to build a wedding repertoire consisting of muted colours. Take a look!

Weddings in India are a generous affair. There’s an abundance of colours, food, music and a great deal of dancing. Whether you are a bride-to-be, a bridesmaid or a wedding attendee, decking up in the most vibrant colours you own is a no-brainer at Indian weddings. Though not all of us like to go down the traditional, colourful route. Are you a wedding attendee with a moodboard minimal than the aesthetics of a ‘big fat Indian wedding’? If the answer is yes, attending a wedding and more than that dressing up for it might be a nerve wracking business for you!

If you are planning on running askew this wedding season and ditching those traditional and conventional hues, we are here to run with you. As fashion is an ever evolving phenomenon, change always remains constant and warmly welcomed. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria, our beloved Bollywood divas are already striking a pose in muted coloured wedding outfits to welcome the forthcoming wedding season. Pastel blues and pinks, creamish whites and lightest tints of beige are here to save all you minimalists from the exuberant, blazing bright colours this wedding season.

Tara Sutaria

For the final leg of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities, Tara Sutaria opted for a gorgeous beige tinted lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The high waisted lehenga and the choli featuring a plunging neckline were heavily embellished with tiny mirrors. The dupatta on the other hand was drenched in golden sequin and white floral appliques. The Student Of The Year star complimented her look with pearl and green quartz jewellery and a beige embellished potli by Aanchal Sayal.

For promoting her feature Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone opted for a light yellow tinted sharara set by Anjul Bhandari. Perfect for your best friend’s haldi ceremony, the sharara set was all over embellished with a pristine white thread. Deepika paired her ensemble with white and gold juttis by Needle Dust. Just like the diva herself accessorise your neutral look with a dash of colour and opt for coloured quartz earrings or a statement necklace.

Take cues from the stunner Alia Bhatt and opt for a pristine white number this wedding season. Alia here, opted for a white sharara set embellished with silver detailings by Anita Dongre. She layered her outfit with a white dupatta adorned with tassels and fishnet embroidery. For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup and bold pink lips. She accessorised her look with a pair of blue and silver jhumkas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To be honest the cocktail party is the only event we are actually interested in! A platform to flaunt the most glamorous outfit in your repertoire. Take cues from the stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrap yourself in a sequin loaded saree. The diva here has draped a blush pink sequin loaded saree by the one and only Manish Malhotra. She paired her saree with a cheeky blouse with a metallic sheen. Keeping her look minimal, she topped it off with a delicate diamond necklace.

Kiara Advani

For the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Kiara Advani opted for a pastel pink and blue number by Manish Malhotra. The pastel blue high waisted lehenga was embellished with pastel pink embroidery and flowers. The choli featured a deep cut neckline and Kiara paired it with a sheer dupatta which adorned pink flowers. Furthermore, she topped off her look with a layered statement necklace and a potli by Aanchal Sayal.

Ombres will always have your back! Just like Shraddha Kapoor opt for a muted pink and white ombre lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The stunning lehenga was elaborately embellished with a silver thread and pink florals all over it. The Baaghi 3 actress paired it with a sheet dupatta embroidered with silver sequins. Top it off with statement earrings and a messy hairdo and you are good to go.

Which diva pulling off a muted colour palette is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

