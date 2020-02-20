Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: THESE looks from the day gone by are worth a glimpse

From red carpet events to airports, our beloved leading ladies of Bollywood know how to one up their fashion game. And here’s the proof!

Never shying away from big labels and seldom missing an opportunity to flaut the designs of young aspiring designers, our beloved B-town celebs celebrate fashion like nobody else. Yesterday was a dream come true for each and every fashion enthusiast out there. From and ’s red carpet looks to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s laid back airport look, fashion was at its peak yesterday. There is no denying that we look up to our very own Bollywood divas whenever we find ourselves in a fashion muddle. And here’s the reason why. They ace every trend, classic, silhouette and what not like a pro!





Kareena Kapoor Khan

On her way to get on a flight yesterday, Kareena Kapoor dressed up as an usual ‘denim and t-shirt girl’ but added a glamorous twist to it. She slipped on a pair of straight fit dark grey denim which was ripped at the knee and paired it with a simple black tee. She layered her outfit with a blue denim jacket with graphic applique highlights. She completed her look with a pair of grey suede pumps and her favourite arm candy, a Hermes Birkin. She kept her look fuzz-free and pulled her hair in a bun. The diva opted for a plum coloured lip tint and black white-rimmed shades.

Deepika Padukone

For an event yesterday Deepika Padukone showed up in a very unconventional outfit. She opted for a pitch black hooded jumpsuit from the French brand Balmain. The diva layered her backless jumpsuit with a black blazer. The blazer featured satin shawl collar and flap pockets on both sides. She completed her look with a pair of sky high black pumps. Deepika accessorised her look with pearl and fine cut diamond bangles, rings and earrings.

On the same day, Deepika Padukone served us with yet another look. On her way out of the airport, the Chhapaak star pulled on a pair of deep blue denim and tucked her black Levi’s tee in them. Finally she layered her outfit with a cropped denim jacket which featured unfinished short sleeves. Keeping her skin bare, she topped off the look with ultra-white kicks and statement shades.

For the screening of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot, Katrina Kaif pulled off the ultimate casual look. The Bharat star opted for a white fit and flare dress by Free People which featured delicate golden embellishments at the neckline and waistline. She layered her dress with a short denim textured jacket. Furthermore, she finished off her look with a pair of white sneakers. Keeping her glam minimal, she let down her sleek locks.

The 46-year-old stunner Malaika Arora, took her love for neon on a whole new level yesterday. The diva opted for a knee length neon green dress by Amit Aggarwal. The bodycon dress featured dramatic puffy sleeves and knife pleats at the neckline. Below her waist the dress was exquisitely draped and a slim panel of fabric ran across her waist and culminated in a free fall. She completed her look with a pair of neon green pumps. For her glam look, she side-swept her curly locks and wore minimal makeup with smokey eyes.

Taapsee Pannu

For an event yesterday, Taapsee Pannu opted for a stunning sequin loaded floor length gown by Zara Umrigar. The deep blue gown featured long sleeves with a slight puff on the shoulders and a laced up plunging neckline. The evening gown was embellished with flying birds embellished with golden sequin. For her glam look, she parted her sleek straight locks and wore a thin layer of makeup with bold red lips.

Which look from the day gone by is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

