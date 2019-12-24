Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The 10 BEST red carpet looks of 2019

From The Begum of Bollywood to PeeCee, this year was as eventful as it could get with Bollywood's favourite leading ladies putting their most stylish foot forward for red carpet events. Check them out!

Red carpet looks have always known to be over-the-top with our favourite celebrities cleaning up well, decking up in raging designer pieces, following trends and even starting their own! There were multiple red carpet events through the year from the Cannes red carpet to the MET Gala that left quite an impact on us. While they were critiqued, they weren't our favourites for we thought our stars did a much better job at other times!

From to Kareena Kapoor Khan to and more, check out our favourite red carpet looks from the year gone by.

Deepika Padukone

This actress is one who serves some of the most stunning red carpet looks and has wowed us by walking at the Cannes and MET red carpets. But our favourite look of hers so far has to be the simple classic black one-shoulder Alex Perry dress she wore to a recent awards show. It was classy and there was no going wrong with this one!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood ruled fashion this year according to us! From the airport to red carpet, her looks have always been about not just fashion but comfort as well. We are still head-over-heels in love with this dual-toned number that was popular at the Emmy awards as well! It was the perfect mix of classy and hot with the thigh-high slit.

Jonas

At the Vanity Fair party, PeeCee picked out a glamorous black gown that featured a deep plunging v-neckline and a tulle flare from her waist down. She looked absolutely regal in the Elie Saab dress that featured a halter neck and fit her like a glove.

Anushka Sharma

Taking the risky route, Sharma picked out an off-shoulder full sleeve dress by Adnevik which bore a corset-like top and a skirt with an extremely high slit, looking sultry as ever with her hair styled to perfection and the most perfect no-makeup look.



The actress who is usually known for her safe choices, went with an experimental one this time around in a Marcella hued glitzy dress by Julien Macdonald for a red carpet. The backless dress bore Lazer cutouts that showed off her toned body and well-sculpted figure.

Janhvi Kapoor

Making yet another bold statement, Janhvi Kapoor picked out a bronze pleated dress that featured not just a plunging neckline but also a thigh-high slit. Her glowy makeup also added to the phenomenal red carpet look making it one of the best this year.



Giving us quite a few stunning red carpet looks this year, the one that we love that Alia sported, was this strapless Ralph and Russo number. The corset-like top hugged her well and the starry pattern with a large bow at the back was a look that we can't get over!

Sonam K Ahuja

Making it okay to wear tuxedos on the red carpet, Sonam looked her glamorous best in the Ralph and Russo custom made pantsuit with an attached cape. The cherry on the top of this powerful look was her emerald jewels beneath her blazer that made for a risky yet bold red carpet look.



Malaika Arora blew our minds away in an Aadnevik creation. Her dress featured a deep neckline, a sheer bodice with a peplum effect and a tiered attached skirt with a thigh-high slit. We love how she left her hair messy with glossy red lips and silver strappy heels. Pure love!

Kriti Sanon

Sanon picked out quite an extraordinary number for a red carpet of an event that made heads turn. Though the silhouette of the outfit was nothing new, we love how she decided to experiment with the colour of the outfit and the way it hugged her figure, accentuating her curves well.

Who according to takes the cake for red carpet dressing of 2019? Comment below and let us know!

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More