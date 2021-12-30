Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan; THESE 5 stars make a strong case for emerald neck pieces

It's not a taxing job to introduce glamour to any look. As easy as it can get, accessories have a role to play that's super impressive. It feeds spellbinding charm into your look and shows you how to look ready. Whether you're waiting for festivals or weddings, make accessories an irreplaceable part of your look, to not just pamper you up with elegance but to complete any outfit you challenge these with. Recently, we've noticed that actresses are going big on emerald necklaces.

It's been there on and off but never gone. That's the beauty of it we guess. So, let's treat ourselves to some serious spread of bling and prettiness. Take a stroll through these celebrity references and get your style tips that have something for the party animal and the wedding-goers.

Malaika Arora

To say that Mala has had a year filled with gorgeous and sensuous looks would be an understatement. You'll see one day in her party avatar and the next in her gym outfits and followed by desi numbers. Probably something that exists permanently in her style book is that "To dress up and ace is to live". This hottie was spotted on Christmas night with Arjun Kapoor dressed perfectly in Gucci's velvet oversized shirt which she wore over a black bralette and teamed with shorts that came in the same fabric as her shirt. She accessorised this look with Jimmy Choo's ankle-strap heels and an emerald link necklace that was breathtaking. So impactful!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sarees have a cult following but emeralds are no less pleasing. Ask a fan and tell us these don't amp up your style game. Bebo brought green on the green as she dressed up in Raw Mango's satin silk saree that bore a red border. Our eyes took less than a second to gaze into the beauty of that gold necklace with an emerald as the pendant.

Madhuri Dixit

Sunshine isn't the only thing on the planet. We do believe this, just look at this beauty in Manish Malhotra's yellow saree. The saree bore sequins in stripes and the floral embroidery looked its best with beadwork. She wore it with a semi-sheer sleeveless blouse. That spectacular emerald necklace and earrings looked infinitely regal with diamonds. Sparkle season is here and we love it.

Deepika Padukone

For the movie premiere of 83, DP as every day had her alluring style game on. Dressed in a custom strapless gown by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika, she looked beautiful and that necklace with diamonds and emerald pendant was the sight we needed. Look at those rings, these just know how to complement her ensemble.

Kangana Ranaut

Desi style is something the starlet always gets right. Have you seen how meticulously and stunningly she wraps up her look with accessories? Be it with roses, headbands, matha patti, rings, or chokers, she does full justice in working up a wow look. Here's a throwback to when she played showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Anushree Reddy. The gold embroidered lehenga in pastel shade looked incredibly well combined with the necklace that bore multiple emerald pendants. Definitely packs a striking punch here.

