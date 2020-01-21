From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan; THESE looks from the day gone by are worth a glimpse

From glamorous gowns to chic date night outfits, these looks from yesterday are are definitely unmissable. Check it out

Fashion has become one of the most important things in Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! From red carpets to industry parties, promotional events and even the airports, every celebrity is always making a conscious effort to look their impeccable selves when they step out. So, here are all the looks from yesterday that you cannot miss out on.

First up, we have who made sure to look her absolute best as she donned a stunning print on print attire by Prada. The actress chose a striped shirt and styled it with a checkered skirt. She then layered the look with a plaid trench making it for a great print on print ensemble. Socks with heels and a gorgeous glam completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Next, the actress made a glamorous statement in a gorgeous gown by Alex Perry. Her figure-hugging gown featured statement cape sleeves and padded shoulders. Vintage curls and classic glam made for a stunning look and we are definitely obsessed.

Next, we have the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan who stepped out for a date with Saif in the comfiest and chicest avatar. She chose a simple floral maxi and layered it with a beige scarf. A matching handbag and a pair of boots served as perfect accesories. Brown lips and layered bracelets completed her look.

Next, we have who stepped out in the city in her casual jeans. She styled the pair with a simple tank and layered it all up with a cropped jacket. A pair of slides and naturally wavy hair completed her casual look.

Lastly, we have who was seen strutting towards the airport looby in a comfy ensemble. She oped for a cosy puffer jacket and styled it with a tee underneath it. The tee was neatly tucked in a pair of black pants. Quirky glasses and a black travel bag added finishing touches to her airport look.

