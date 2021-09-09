Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: When celebs made us say we’re team red and pink forever

If there’s ever a sure-fire colour combo that has to be red and pink. These hues have occupied the front row status for an extremely long time now from traditional wear to western and tell us you can’t swoon over its beauty. Will it ever stop enlivening your outfits? There seems to be no pause to this in the style stories of celebs. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If there’s a star who can pull off any ensemble without looking over-dressed, the Jab We Met actress can win the title effortlessly. Who is classier than Bebo to bring the best to the table? This Sachin & Babi gown is a great lesson on color-blocking done right. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, both were held together with a belt that cinched her waist. Her Christian Louboutin heels made for a cutesy case when teamed with green earrings that came with a pop of colour. Can we ever get over this colour show?

Karisma Kapoor

Look at this inspiration we’ve got for you right up when Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here. The ultimate pick for the desi in you, the Hero No.1 actress picked out a Raw Mango sheer saree that bore pink floral prints spread all over, with pink borders and zari on the pallu, this pretty look was signed off with a V-neck neck blouse that came with sleeves, gold jhumkas, fresh flowers, kadas, and juttis.





Fancy a trendy look? The Apne actor showed how it’s done with Shivan And Narresh crop top that entailed a mini knotted detail that created the ruched effect. She paired this V-neck number with high-waisted Zara pants that came along with a broad matching-hued belt. Christian Louboutin white pointed-toe pumps and Misho hoop earrings rounded this brunch-ready look.

The queen who owns many hearts sure knows what reads elegance. She chose a limited edition red dress that came with an asymmetrical hemline, elbow-length sleeves, and a knot detail at the front. The Piku starlet glammed it up with Zara’s wide-legged pants and customised gold hoop earrings. How many hoops are too many? Keep the count for another day. Deepika’s Christian Louboutin purple pointed-toe heels had us thinking of all the colours we need to add to our closet.

Neha Dhupia

The Lust Stories diva shows how breezy and easy a look can get. Take to a date night or to a party, you’re going to make for a heart-stealing look. Payal Khandwala’s close-neck gown is on our future purchase list. Black blocked heels and simple accessories made a note-worthy statement.

A star who can forever make fabulous looks easy is the Aashiqui 2 actress. Off to a cocktail party? This Reem Acra gown can create a pretty storm at the event. The pink satin sleeveless gown had a plunging neckline and also consisted of a red knot-like feature that added some extra shot of oomph. May we ask where’s the party tonight?

