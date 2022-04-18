Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 6 Stars who proved to go glam with yellow gowns is so in

When is it ever a bad time to have some sunshine on? Let your style speak of it as we step into the party season. We'd all pick up a page or two from celebrity glam books and allow ourselves to show up pretty. Yellow is the hue that currently owns a fanfare as the trends give us a reason to embrace it more. When in doubt, don't mix a colour up rather hit the fabulous note of a monotone. We've given you all the tea on what's hot and here are the gowns we can't stop looking at.

Malaika Arora

Say perfect and you're done! Isn't this gown the one that's straight out of a fairytale? The 48-year-old picked out a Georges Chakra satin one-shoulder gown that featured a voluminous ruffled shoulder and a thigh-high slit. She wore her look sexy with ankle-strap stilettos and drop earrings.

Kriti Sanon

Gowns that are truly the breeding grounds of all things alluring are goals. Isn't it? The Bachchhan Paandey actress rocked a Bennu Sehgall gown that looked its elevated part with gold embellishments and a sheer sleeve that was worn as a bow. She looked stunning max with gold earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shiny star, do you hear us? The Good Newwz starlet opted for a strapless gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. It's safe to use this full-length number as a princess-approved one. The key to a mesmerising look lies with simple studded jewellery and here's proof.

Deepika Padukone

Everything looks extraordinary when in yellow and could you please complete the statement for us? Fail-proof is the word. Wear your date getup like a charm and to do this you can pick up a one-shoulder gown. The Piku actress styled it all with pearl drop earrings.

Katrina Kaif

What's a typical fashion girl's behaviour? Never settles with anything that doesn't look A+ enough. Clad in a deep-back embroidered gown, she radiated doll vibes with a fitted bodice that had a sheer yoke and ultra-beautiful floral embroidery. It had a train to double up the appealing factor and the Sooryavanshi star chose simple earrings to put the concluding touch.

Kiara Advani

A true Kiara thing to do is to be a head-turner. The Dhruv Kapoor strappy gown had a sexy plunging neckline detail and a thigh-high slit. All of the sequins screamed party and it was made to look its striking best with floral design earrings from Farah Khan Ali and ankle-strap embellished stilettos.

Whose gown has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

