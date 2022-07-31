Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

There's no escape from glamour, hence proved. Your celebrities are all for green flags to dress up and slay. Whether you're sartorially inclined season-wise or all-year-round, be certain that your style show will begin. And, it's pretty straightforward that you're about to feel fashionably best again. Tips to spice up your looks like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora are given in this look book. Can't keep calm anymore? You absolutely shouldn't. Chic up now!

Tara Sutaria

Black is the hit colour most celebrities swore by this week. Approved by the Ek Villian Returns actress twice, she picked out a corseted bodycon dress that featured a feathered hem which she wore with sparkly jewellery and pointed-toe pumps for the premiere night of the above-mentioned movie.

Spotted again at the cinemas, she donned a strapless corseted top which was teamed with high-waisted blue ripped jeans. The 26-year-old rounded off her OOTN with suede lace-up boots, chain-link jewels, and a zebra-printed baguette bag.

Janhvi Kapoor

Finding an ideal saree for a wedding reception is no longer tough and we all know it now. Styled by Tanya Ghavri in a Manish Malhotra sheer black netted saree, it boasted a scalloped border and floral embroidered patterns adorned with crystal beads. This was teamed with a strappy and curved hemmed blouse. This was complemented with tear-drop earrings.

Ananya Panday

Choose your colour crew, red and white or yellow? Switch on the casually cool girl mode with this gingham printed three-piece coordinated set or a yellow sleeveless Stella McCartney crop top that featured a corset and zipper detail clubbed with denim Dhruv Kapoor cargo pants. Earrings to make a winning case? Hoops for life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Welcome back to a head-turns kind of a party day with this three-piece ensemble. The very black look seen on Bebo was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Her blazer and Tom Ford trousers were put together with a satin lace embroidered bustier-style crop top. We dig those peppy nail colours, lustre-high bracelets, and embellished stilettos.

Disha Patani

Please tell us you're onboard with the corset movement already. The Malang actress was pictured in a black lace embroidered corseted strappy crop top combined with bootcut blue jeans and gave it a hot spin with heeled boots and a single chain.

Malaika Arora

Do the most as usual in classics as you own your red-carpet looks. Smoking hot looks ahead! A strapless gown with a trail as styled by Maneka Harisinghani in House of Eda. Red ensemble and gold accessories, ravishing indeed.

Seen musing around like a pro at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Mala made a sensuous statement in a sleeveless sheer black gown which entailed a thigh-high slit and embellishments. She nailed her showstopper look with a necklace and platform heels.

Shilpa Shetty

Live the party life on an avant-garde level with this cut-out gown. The Nikamma actress owned her showstopper look at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in a Dolly J flared ensemble. This embellished and plunging neckline number had a glorious taste of feathers spread on it in a pink perfection method. We're so flattered by the accessory choices made here.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Throwback to a beautiful night. Team DeepVeer as showstoppers at the Mijwan Couture Show for Manish Malhotra. The Gehraiyaan starlet's lehenga set also had a floor-sweeping cape with scalloped borders. Mr. Singh looked suave in a sherwani suit. Black and white! Timeless and classy just as the duo!

Sara Ali Khan

Blue and beautiful! The heart-sweeping showstopper for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, she was dressed in a lehenga set. Massively embellished, the plunging neckline sleeveless blouse was wrapped up with a high-waisted skirt and a sheer dupatta that had tassels and sequin work. Stunner!

