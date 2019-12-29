Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan; Check out the BEST DRESSED leading ladies of the week

From stunning desi ensembles to chic airport looks, this week, the divas made sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. So, here we have all the best dressed leading ladies of the week.

Bollywood and fashion seem to hand in hand, especially with the leading ladies. From promotional events to red carpets and airport lobbies, they are always impeccably dressed and there’s absolutely no denying that! So, here we have all the best looks from the week gone by.

Sabyasachi & Emilia Wickstead

This week we have not one but two stunning looks by Deepika that made our best-dressed list. First up, the actress made a lot of head turn in a gorgeous body-con dress by Emilia Wickstead. The red dress perfectly hug her body showing off her gorgeous curves. She let her freshly cut lob loose and opted for a classic red lip to complete her look.

Next, she made a stunning statement in a gorgeous silk saree by Sabyasachi. She draped it around a full-sleeved floral blouse that added a stunning twist to the traditional silk saree. Adding to it all, she styled the look with a statement choker, bold smokey eyes and tousled low bun. We definitely turned into fans!

Janhvi Kapoor in a black blazer dress by Danielle Guizio

Next up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who opted for the very trendy black blazer dress by Danielle Guizio. The dress bore patch pockets along the front that gave the lapelled dress a sporty touch. She then conched her waist with a black bucked belt that accentuated her curves. Lastly, she styled the look with chunky sneakers and brushed in waves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Alexander Wang

Moving on, we have the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan who made sure to turn enough heads at the airport. She opted to keep it chic in a comfy hoodie by Alexander Wang. adding to it, she styled the look with skin-tight leggings, combat boots, fedora hat and a tan Hermes Birkin bag. What a look!

in Prabal Gurung

This week Alia Bhatt decided to keep it simple in a breezy dress by Prabal Gurung. The dress bore cutout details along the waist accompanied by buttoned details and ruffle sleeves. She styled it with strappy heels and freshly waved hair.

Sara Ali Khan in a white mini dress

Sara Ali Khan is next on our list who left the world gasping as she opted for a white mini dress. Her dress bore strapless details accompanied by padded shoulders and full sleeves on the other half. The dress ended right below her hips showing off her long toned legs. This look is definitely one of the best ones we’ve seen on the diva.

in Ashi Studio

Sonam Kapoor resorted to her usual fashionista self and opted for an Ashi studio number. She gave us major black swan vibes in a mesh dress that bore turtle-neckline with the dress later transcending into a flowy wonder. She styled it with a sleek low bun, smokey eyes and black stockings.

in Good Earth

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, painted a regal picture in a gorgeous saree by Good Earth. She gave the drape major vintage styling by opting for centre-parted waves, brushed-in eyebrows and black bindi.

in Silvia Tcherassi

Katrina Kaif made sure to step out in style as she opted for a gorgeous yellow dress by Silvia Tcherassi. The dress bore full sleeves accompanied by a ruffled hem. She then accentuated her gorgeous curves with a matching belt.

Which celebrity look from the week was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

