Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

All good things come through fabulous packages and that's exactly the kind of week we wished for. It just so happened that we've found invictus inspiration and just can't wait to re-create them all. It's officially 'Sun-yay', the sun's out and our eyes are obsessed with how celebrities are constantly taking a step in keeping their style in tune with sexy glamour. Here are your lessons on how to be the ideal fashion girl.

Deepika Padukone

It's been all about travelling for the Gehraiyaan star who was spotted recently at the party hosted by Louis Vuitton. Spotted twice at the airport, she rocked a beige jacket and shorts co-ordinated set which she rounded out with a white top and sneakers. Another cool one was the all-black look that had her dressed in a sleeveless pullover, denim, and boots. Sunnies are her favourite accessory and here's proof.

The most recent was her head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look styled by Shaleena Nathani in a safari green Bermuda shorts, a sheer polka dot printed top, and a black velvet blazer. These were complemented with a jacquard handbag, a ruffled collar accessory, and thigh-high black leather boots.

Alia Bhatt

What does your mood for the day look like? Bring two looks to life just as the recently married Bollywood town girl showed us the right routes. For her first appearance post her wedding, she kept it gorgeous in pink as she was spotted at the airport. The RRR star donned a blush pink Devnaagri printed salwar suit which she paired up with accessories such as a silver jhumkas, Christian Dior tote bag, and embroidered mojaris.

Yesterday, the Brahmāstra girl made a relaxed style statement as her casual look had a black t-shirt put together with blue denim flared pants and gold hoop earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo was dressed cute in Santa's favourite hue, red. The Jason Wu pleated mini dress featured a collar and billowy sleeves. She put the hot damn factor with accessories that were all about colours. From her pointed-toe pumps, necklaces, a mini slingback, and sunnies.

Kiara Advani

Treat yourself to some beautiful flowers and colours, of course, that's what summer is made of. As a jet-setter, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starlet picked out a satin pastel kurta set that consisted of a midi number with pink lace embroidered borders and striped straight-fit pants. She styled her desi look with embroidered juttis and an orange tote bag.

Karisma Kapoor

Stripe prints never go unappreciated and when you do it with colours, nothing gets chicer. For her mother's birthday recently, the Raja Babu actress slayed her desi getup in an Anavila Bahaar Burdwan set as styled by Eshaa Amiin. She made sure to go bright with a Hermès sling bag, black sunnies, and embroidered juttis.

Nora Fatehi

A hue that works like a charm? Mint green! Her Rs 32,924 strappy midi dress from Alice McCall was all about gold accents. It entailed pockets, a flared hem, and a front slit. She left us all in envy as the Kusu Kusu actress went all-out with white accessories such as white pointed-toe pumps and Chanel arm candy.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Kaftans deserve extra praise this season and so does the Neerja actor's maternity style. Clad in a Fil De Vie breezy black sheer kaftan, Rhea Kapoor styled the scalloped embroidered number with straight-fit black trousers, a bralette, and strappy pointed-toe heels and drop earrings.

Kriti Sanon

You know the days of rocking black outfits will never be over. The Bachchhan Paandey actress kept her cool-girl mode on with high-waisted shorts with ripped hem and a sleeveless Balmain tee. She went all natty with sunnies, a quilted sling bag, and sports shoes.

Malaika Arora

Classics are always in, just as the white and blue combo suggests so. The diva returned to her everyday glam style in a white halter-neck top with tie-up detail at the back and clubbed this with holographic denim ripped pants. She went all bombshell with accessories such as a gold hobo bag, pointed-toe heels, a denim baseball cap, and a Gucci belt.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

It's always a pretty vibe when all you see is a blast of pink. For an Ifftar party, the mother-of-two donned a Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set. It had a heart-stealing colour gradient aesthetic and gold foil embroidery done all over. She sealed her ethnic look with chunky jewellery and a potli bag.

Tara Sutaria

The Heropanti 2 actress is clearly up to a hot business and we have proofs coming our way almost every day. From The Little Black Bow ivory skirt co-ordinated set, Manish Malhotra embroidered lehenga set to 4th & Reckless black pinstriped pantsuit and her latest Fuschia pink Antithesis monochrome cargo pants set had our hearts wholly sold to them all.

Shanaya Kapoor

Keepin' up with blue on blue is so fun. Isn't it? The Bedhadak actress took out a cropped tank top and clubbed it with jeans to keep her casual dinner look on fleek. Nike sneakers, we see you!

Which star's look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

