Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles

If you were on leave for days from putting out fashionable looks, let Diwali be the excuse you needed to hit the highest notes of glam. As you veer into having some fun with dressing up, ensure to keep your arm candies as pretty as your ensembles. Shall we get going with bringing out the eternal diva in you? No more going into hiding from styling up.

Accessories are often neglected with an assumption that attire alone can make a statement. If you're lucky, this might work but at most times, details speak a lot about one's look. To ring in festivals, potli bags are the best and can complement any desi outfit with zero fuss. Here's a list of the Bollywood beauties who fell in love with potlis.

Deepika Padukone has never shown signs of letting us down be it with fashion or acting. Here’s how her stylist Shaleena Nathani lit up the Sabyasachi mustard yellow kurta with churidar and a dupatta. While the kurta with gold contrast and sparkly details ran in vertical stripes brought a party of its own, it was the velvet potli bag that got our hearts to swell with admiration. Chunky earrings and pointed-toe heels looked quite amazing.

If there’s someone who can show you how to fulfill bridesmaid goals effortlessly and with a lot of elegance, it has to be Alia Bhatt. Ami Patel picked out a floral printed pink lehenga set from Anushree Reddy which featured a ruffle blouse and a high-waisted voluminous skirt. The silver and gold bag from The Pink Potli added beauty to this winning look.

Here’s a throwback to the night when Karisma Kapoor showed us how to party loud in yellow. The Payal Khandwala silk brocade kurta and Anarkali skirt were wrapped up with an organza dupatta. A gold embroidered potli bag from the SG collection brightened up her overall look a little extra and so did her jewellery.

The queen of acing all white and ivory-hued ensembles, Tara Sutaria is never late to make you wonder what’s in store for us next. Dressed up gorgeous in a lehenga, Meagan Concessio picked out a Manish Malhotra organza lehenga set for the starlet. It featured sequin and badly embroidery and a net dupatta, this outfit was accentuated with a pearl necklace, earrings, and an embroidered sparkly potli bag that bore transparent tassels.

Never the one to pass an opportunity from going all-out desi, Sara Ali Khan is mostly spotted in white kurta suits or sarees. We caught her in act of her stylish self back in 2019 when she donned a bandhani saree. The blend of orange and yellow saree came with an ombre effect which she partnered with a pink blouse, juttis, bangles, and the cutest potli bag coloured in hot pink. How much pink is too much? We’ll never know.

Need some break from the conventional sarees that come with full-sleeved blouses? It’s Diwali, don’t keep your style anywhere close to seen-before. Play it up with a fuchsia chiffon tube saree like Shilpa Shetty Kundra. This printed number tasted spiffiness with the prints and an embellished belt. Did we miss out on something? Look at the potli bag with silver and gold tassels.

