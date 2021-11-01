Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles

by Manjusha Naik   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:54 AM IST  |  12.8K
   
Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles
Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles
Advertisement

If you were on leave for days from putting out fashionable looks, let Diwali be the excuse you needed to hit the highest notes of glam. As you veer into having some fun with dressing up, ensure to keep your arm candies as pretty as your ensembles. Shall we get going with bringing out the eternal diva in you? No more going into hiding from styling up. 

 

Accessories are often neglected with an assumption that attire alone can make a statement. If you're lucky, this might work but at most times, details speak a lot about one's look. To ring in festivals, potli bags are the best and can complement any desi outfit with zero fuss. Here's a list of the Bollywood beauties who fell in love with potlis. 

 

Deepika Padukone has never shown signs of letting us down be it with fashion or acting. Here’s how her stylist Shaleena Nathani lit up the Sabyasachi mustard yellow kurta with churidar and a dupatta. While the kurta with gold contrast and sparkly details ran in vertical stripes brought a party of its own, it was the velvet potli bag that got our hearts to swell with admiration. Chunky earrings and pointed-toe heels looked quite amazing. 

 

fashion1 potli bags ride die celebs ethnic ensembles

 

If there’s someone who can show you how to fulfill bridesmaid goals effortlessly and with a lot of elegance, it has to be Alia Bhatt. Ami Patel picked out a floral printed pink lehenga set from Anushree Reddy which featured a ruffle blouse and a high-waisted voluminous skirt. The silver and gold bag from The Pink Potli added beauty to this winning look. 

 

celebs fashion2 potli bags ride die ethnic ensembles

 

Here’s a throwback to the night when Karisma Kapoor showed us how to party loud in yellow. The Payal Khandwala silk brocade kurta and Anarkali skirt were wrapped up with an organza dupatta. A gold embroidered potli bag from the SG collection brightened up her overall look a little extra and so did her jewellery. 

 

bags celebs fashion3 potli ride die ethnic ensembles

 

The queen of acing all white and ivory-hued ensembles, Tara Sutaria is never late to make you wonder what’s in store for us next. Dressed up gorgeous in a lehenga, Meagan Concessio picked out a Manish Malhotra organza lehenga set for the starlet. It featured sequin and badly embroidery and a net dupatta, this outfit was accentuated with a pearl necklace, earrings, and an embroidered sparkly potli bag that bore transparent tassels. 

 

bags celebs fashion4 potli ride die ethnic ensembles

 

Never the one to pass an opportunity from going all-out desi, Sara Ali Khan is mostly spotted in white kurta suits or sarees. We caught her in act of her stylish self back in 2019 when she donned a bandhani saree. The blend of orange and yellow saree came with an ombre effect which she partnered with a pink blouse, juttis, bangles, and the cutest potli bag coloured in hot pink. How much pink is too much? We’ll never know. 

 

celebs bags fashion5 potli ride die ethnic ensembles

 

Need some break from the conventional sarees that come with full-sleeved blouses? It’s Diwali, don’t keep your style anywhere close to seen-before. Play it up with a fuchsia chiffon tube saree like Shilpa Shetty Kundra. This printed number tasted spiffiness with the prints and an embellished belt. Did we miss out on something? Look at the potli bag with silver and gold tassels. 

 

bags celebs fashion6 potli ride die ethnic ensembles

Who accessorised her look the best? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Gigi Hadid: 5 divas who proved white & blue striped shirts are too good to be ignored

Advertisement

Credits: INSTAGRAM ,PINKVILLA


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Women's Maroon,black Casual Handbag (today Offer Deal Of The Day)

S.k Zone Women's Maroon,black Casual Handbag (today Offer Deal Of The Day)

₹510.00
₹1,499.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's Watch (blue)

Jainx Day And Date Feature Analogue Women's Watch (blue)

₹280.00
₹1,999.00 (86%)
 Buy Now
Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag (set Of 2) (hs-combo-belt_black & White)

Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag (set Of 2) (hs-combo-belt_black & Whit...

₹429.00
₹1,700.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

₹260.00
₹2,499.00 (90%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
View All