Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 3 Celeb brides who showed veils that make for trains are the prettiest

A bridal trousseau is often meant to leave the audience awestruck. The secret to acing a look lies in making choices that are nothing short of out of the box. Certain brides use this as the ultimate opportunity to call for show-stopping drama and it's absolutely not hard to see why trains enter into the wedding scene. If you can't wait to give these the deserving-prime spot, here are three Bollywood beauties who embraced the elegance of veils in all of their enchanting appearances on their big day.

You called for a princess-y moment on your wedding day and we heard you. If you could tell us how much glam is too much, we're all ears, please go ahead! You may be the bride who dislikes red for a bridal saree but your reception could use one because it's a heart-stealing hue. At least, here's what we learned from Deepika Padukone's gown that she wore as a beautiful bride of Ranveer Singh. The actress brought an undisputed share of grace in Beirut-based designer Zuhair Murad's creation that featured a high-low hemline, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and a broad belt. Nothing like the alluring streak of oomph a veil that makes for a train can bring. This lace fabric decked by with embellished borders looked ravishing and so it did compliment her entire look. Avant-garde indeed, Shaleena Nathani!

Remember the 2021 December morning when we checked our phones more than usual? Some of us simply did it to keep a tab on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding tea. For her pre-wedding shoot, the Sooryavanshi star was seen in a Sabyasachi saree that was an ode to her mother dearest's British roots. Can we believe this? 40 artisans joined together to create this tulle attire that cost them 1800 hours of their time. It bore hand-embroidered flowers done colourfully and was teamed with a matching full-sleeved blouse. The veil cum train knew no limit to looking pretty. It was regal and breathtaking! Her chunky uncut diamond choker adorned with precious stones did this look pretty.

The latest beauty to join the married club, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made for too damn cute and dashing as a couple. She brought red but definitely the elevated version of a bridal outfit. It wasn't a regular for this custom-made set was curated by designer duo Monica and Karishma of JADE. This coordinated set entailed a strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline and nude bodice all of which dripped with lovely red embroidery. The mermaid silhouette skirt hugged her waist tight and ended with a pleated hem. This was enveloped with a beauteous red sheer veil that sat on her hair and also settled easily on the floor like a train. She added drop earrings into her magical look.

