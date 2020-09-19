Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 3 Times embellished mini dresses became a celeb staple on the red carpet

Looks like embellished mini dresses are just not a celeb favourite for movie promotions! Check it out

As much as we love a good LBD, the mini dress has taken over celebrity wardrobes and the past is enough proof of it. The mini hemmed numbers have surely replaced major classic pieces no matter what the occasion. While they are fuss-free and require minimum styling, celebs have made the most of them in the past. From airports to movie promotions and industry parties, mini dresses have been all the rage. You’d think it would never replace exquisite gowns on the red carpet, but, to our surprise, it definitely did and today we bring you three of our top favourite looks!

First up, we have who literally made our jaws drop as she opted for an embellished wonder by Balmain. The black velvet piece featured the artisanal Balmain embellishments in gold and silver while the silhouette did full justice to Padukone’s curvy frame. With a sleek ponytail and neutral makeup not stealing the attention from the dress, the black creation was styled with a pair of matching thigh-high boots that set the bar high for red carpet fashion!

Next on our list is our Desi Girl, Jonas who not only made the most of her petite frame in a strapless number but stole the show in the barely-there minidress making our jaws drop! The strapless silver number featured a corset that hug her body in all the right places while a wrap skirt hemmed just below her hips. She let her long straight mane open while a gorgeous glam completed her look!

Saving the best for last, we have the Queen of mini dresses serving looks and setting the bar high for literally everyone in the industry. surely makes a great case for mini dresses as she looked her absolute best in this silver embellished number by Ashish. The dress is a statement in its own and Katrina gives its wings by stying it with a wet hairdo and a highlighted makeup look!

We are a fan of all three looks and by now you’d know why!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

