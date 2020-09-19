  1. Home
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 3 Times embellished mini dresses became a celeb staple on the red carpet

Looks like embellished mini dresses are just not a celeb favourite for movie promotions! Check it out
149690 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 10:09 am
Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to wear mini dresses on the red carpetDeepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 3 Times embellished mini dresses became a celeb staple on the red carpet
As much as we love a good LBD, the mini dress has taken over celebrity wardrobes and the past is enough proof of it. The mini hemmed numbers have surely replaced major classic pieces no matter what the occasion. While they are fuss-free and require minimum styling, celebs have made the most of them in the past. From airports to movie promotions and industry parties, mini dresses have been all the rage. You’d think it would never replace exquisite gowns on the red carpet, but, to our surprise, it definitely did and today we bring you three of our top favourite looks! 

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who literally made our jaws drop as she opted for an embellished wonder by Balmain. The black velvet piece featured the artisanal Balmain embellishments in gold and silver while the silhouette did full justice to Padukone’s curvy frame. With a sleek ponytail and neutral makeup not stealing the attention from the dress, the black creation was styled with a pair of matching thigh-high boots that set the bar high for red carpet fashion! 

Next on our list is our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas who not only made the most of her petite frame in a strapless number but stole the show in the barely-there minidress making our jaws drop! The strapless silver number featured a corset that hug her body in all the right places while a wrap skirt hemmed just below her hips. She let her long straight mane open while a gorgeous glam completed her look!

Saving the best for last, we have the Queen of mini dresses serving looks and setting the bar high for literally everyone in the industry. Katrina Kaif surely makes a great case for mini dresses as she looked her absolute best in this silver embellished number by Ashish. The dress is a statement in its own and Katrina gives its wings by stying it with a wet hairdo and a highlighted makeup look! 

We are a fan of all three looks and by now you’d know why! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram, getty images

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Katrina Kaif. She is my favorite actress

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I'm not a fan of her but Katrina looks amazing in the silver dress.This is probably the only time(apart from the red minidress) that Deepika's got it right.style wise.Otherwise she's usually either too OTT or sticking to trends which don't always look good.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Katrina is the best one

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Katrina

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Katrina is the best

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Offcourse deepu

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Beautiful DEEPIKA

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Queen of bollywood and box officd Deepika

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepee

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Most beautiful and sweetest Katrina Kaif

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Bollywood Queen Katrina Kaif

Anonymous 8 hours ago

KATRINA KAIF

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Deepika

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Deepika

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Katrina is the best!

