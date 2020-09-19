Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 3 Times embellished mini dresses became a celeb staple on the red carpet
As much as we love a good LBD, the mini dress has taken over celebrity wardrobes and the past is enough proof of it. The mini hemmed numbers have surely replaced major classic pieces no matter what the occasion. While they are fuss-free and require minimum styling, celebs have made the most of them in the past. From airports to movie promotions and industry parties, mini dresses have been all the rage. You’d think it would never replace exquisite gowns on the red carpet, but, to our surprise, it definitely did and today we bring you three of our top favourite looks!
First up, we have Deepika Padukone who literally made our jaws drop as she opted for an embellished wonder by Balmain. The black velvet piece featured the artisanal Balmain embellishments in gold and silver while the silhouette did full justice to Padukone’s curvy frame. With a sleek ponytail and neutral makeup not stealing the attention from the dress, the black creation was styled with a pair of matching thigh-high boots that set the bar high for red carpet fashion!
Next on our list is our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas who not only made the most of her petite frame in a strapless number but stole the show in the barely-there minidress making our jaws drop! The strapless silver number featured a corset that hug her body in all the right places while a wrap skirt hemmed just below her hips. She let her long straight mane open while a gorgeous glam completed her look!
Saving the best for last, we have the Queen of mini dresses serving looks and setting the bar high for literally everyone in the industry. Katrina Kaif surely makes a great case for mini dresses as she looked her absolute best in this silver embellished number by Ashish. The dress is a statement in its own and Katrina gives its wings by stying it with a wet hairdo and a highlighted makeup look!
We are a fan of all three looks and by now you’d know why!
What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read: Alia Bhatt can't get enough of mini dresses: 6 Times she showed how to wear the outfit in every shade & print
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif. She is my favorite actress
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I'm not a fan of her but Katrina looks amazing in the silver dress.This is probably the only time(apart from the red minidress) that Deepika's got it right.style wise.Otherwise she's usually either too OTT or sticking to trends which don't always look good.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Katrina is the best one
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Katrina
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Katrina is the best
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Offcourse deepu
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Beautiful DEEPIKA
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Queen of bollywood and box officd Deepika
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Deepee
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Most beautiful and sweetest Katrina Kaif
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Bollywood Queen Katrina Kaif
Anonymous 8 hours ago
KATRINA KAIF
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deepika
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Deepika
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Katrina is the best!