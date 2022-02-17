Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 5 Celeb inspired denim dresses that are PERFECT for brunch dates

The weather is transitional. Spring is on its way but the winter chills haven't left us yet. If you are going on a brunch date, dinner date, or anything in between, denim numbers could be an effortless choice to make as it can easily give a bold and classy appeal along with its luxe spirit. Denim dresses are classics and never go out of style. They are perfect for the weather and are exactly what you need to deck up flawless like a star. Here are 5 celeb-approved denim dresses in different shades and silhouettes from which you can take inspiration to slay your day in style.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s one-shoulder Kimono sleeve denim mini dress was one of a kind. It's got a sensuous spirit in subtle tones blended perfectly well with its casual chicness. Her dark blue number featured a drawstring detail at the waist and an asymmetrical neckline. The Gehraiyaan star styled the simple yet snazzy dress with OTT multi-coloured fancy heels though we think transparent or white stilettos or even sporty kicks could have done more justice to her look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has always been a fan of blue dresses and this stonewashed denim mini dress from Balmain featured a plunging neckline, cinched waist, and power shoulders. Her fuss-free rakish look is a winning choice to look stunning for your date night. It was neither OTT nor too simple, just perfect to steal hearts. The Tiger 3 actress let her brunette mane down in soft waves while opting for neutral-toned makeup to round off her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka’s summery look in a seasonless breezy denim dress was all things fun and fab. It's got balloon sleeves, a sensuous square neckline, and a comfortable flowy silhouette. The simple free-flowing two-tiered denim dress ended high above her knees and the diva sported the look sans slippers for utmost comfort. Her hair was left loose and flowed easily in the wind, and glammed up with bold red lips and flaunted her no-makeup look.

Ananya Panday

During SOTY 2 promotions, Ananya Panday rocked a dual-toned patched denim mini dress that bore a zipper front with black and blue patch details. With broad shoulder straps, her funky mini dress was styled up with a pair of white sneakers giving a sporty cute look, and ditched all accessories.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s denim mini dress featuring a bodycon fit is perfect for a brunch date. Her snazzy button-down dress bore a V neckline, strappy sleeves, and raw hem. She let down her tresses, wore comfy flats, and completed the look with tinted chic sunglasses.

Which diva’s comfy and stylish denim mini dress would you pick for a brunch date this weekend? Tell us in the comments below.

