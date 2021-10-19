Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 5 Celebs who showed us how to revisit the striped pantsuit style perfectly

We've schooled you enough on how to revamp your lockdown wardrobe and now you know back to office life shouldn't be any less dull, rather, the one you'd pull off with aplomb. Can't wait to treat yourself to a chic and cool distraction? Check out how B-town ladies rocked striped pantsuit style. Take that stylish route again as you head to work.

Having served a bombshell look in a red ruched dress yesterday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was papped at the airport this morning. The statement-maker was seen in a beige top which was topped off with a pantsuit. A golden tote bag that looked oversized and shoes that gelled with her hand accessory diverted the look from speaking of business. She got her hot-looking sunnies on and a simple mask too.

Bow down to the fashion prodigy. There’s no room for a failure in her style lexicon. Just look at this and see how you’ll agree with us. Deepika Padukone donned a blue and white Loewe pantsuit that featured a blazer with black lapels which she styled with pants and neon tangerine pumps. Sunnies and gold earrings added to the glam package of her look.

Going nonstop with her enviable style for Sooryavanshi’s promotions, Katrina Kaif played boss babe myriad times. Here’s a throwback to when she headed to Goa for an event in a white and black number. The ever-classic white and black combo featured vertical stripes. The double-breasted blazer was layered over a V-neck tee. To round off her look, she wore gold accessories like hoops and a neck chain.

The global star who does it best and knows how to get the heat going on a rampant shot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a turtleneck top that bore patterns to lay beneath her striped blazer which she teamed with matching pants. Teardrop earrings and pointed-toe black pumps finished off her gloriously cop-worthy look.

What’s life with nothing jazzy and hues like green and yellow that standout? Kangana Ranaut was dressed in an Alexis striped pantsuit which came with a corset top, blazer, and wide-legged pants. She upped her look with pumps that took it up with an edge.

Whose style do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

