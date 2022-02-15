Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 5 Times celebs wowed us with their dash of edginess in black belted sarees

Sarees are forever kind of love and these days we see how designers and stylists make sure to bring an Indo-Western edge to this desi ensemble and give it a whole new vibe. Sealing off the ethnic look with a waistband or belt has been the new cool and celebrities have rocked different versions of it. From red carpets to intimate weddings, belted sarees have emerged to be a celeb favourite number that you can easily recreate at home. Here are 5 times Bollywood divas looked stunning in black belted sarees.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision in her all-black look playing muse for Anamika Khanna at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018. Her ruffle saree look was teamed up with a stunning broad leather double buckle belt that cinched her waist and held the drape in place. Ornate statement earrings, subtle yet edgy makeup, and sleek hair rounded off her glamorous look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s ravishing look in an all-black Sabyasachi chiffon saree was praised by fans and critics alike. Her glorious look was styled up with a plain crew neck full-sleeved blouse and a matching belt featuring the brand’s iconic Bengal tiger logo. Black pointed-toe pumps, simple earrings clubbed the look together and the Gehraiyaan star looked absolutely fab with her wet-hairdo and bronzer brushed flawless makeup.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has never failed with her choice of sarees. She looked resplendent in this shimmery black drape that looked sensuous with her full sleeve blouse that featured a plunging neckline. The look was definitely a winner as she draped the nine-yard in a classic manner and fastened it with a matching belt. Minimal makeup and sleek hairdo rounded off her enthralling look.

Madhuri Dixit

Clad in an elegant creation by Tarun Tahilani, Madhuri Dixit looked every bit ethereal. The silk georgette saree which was decked with a matching gilet with fine zardosi work and a handmade tan belt featuring big beads looked OTT. The velvet blouse featuring a short cape jacket and sheer sleeves gave it a modern twist. The crystal-embellished beige belt gave a trendy touch to her ethnic look. She completed the style with dangling earrings, stoned rings and subtle makeup, and a chic high bun.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has always been experimental with sarees. She looked like a warrior princess in her black saree with camouflage print all over. She cinched her waist with a leather belt and black blouse with strappy sleeves. Shilpa teamed the look with golden heels and statement rings and rounded off the look in a glamorous fashion.

Which diva’s black belted saree do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

