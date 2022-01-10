Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celeb-approved chiffon sarees for intimate wedding functions

Looks like we are back to having intimate wedding celebrations with only our close friends and family. You may think that now you do not have to make much effort trying to put together a stunning outfit, but an intimate wedding means lesser people which means more attention towards you. Hence, here we have a list of a few celeb-approved chiffon sarees that you can take inspiration from.

Deepika Padukone

Spotted in a gorgeous Sabyasachi creation, Deepika chose a limited edition hand painted chiffon saree. The saree brought together splashes of jewel tones and sorbet shades, and was further accentuated with delicate cord piping and sequinned splatters. It also featured a fringed gold border. Deepika teamed the saree with a metallic blue sleeveless blouse. The star went OTT with her jewellery as she opted for shoulder-grazing earrings, a stack of statement kadas encrusted with semi-precious coloured stones. She completed the look with metallic stilettos.

Katrina Kaif

The chiffon saree Katrina wore was from Manish Malhotra's label. The blush pink sheer saree was decked in gold and silver sequined borders in a triangular pattern and floral design. The actress teamed the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless blouse embellished in gold and silver sequins matching the saree's border and featuring a scooped neckline. For her jewellery, the Tiger 3 actress chose a ruby and stone adorned statement ring, a bracelet, and matching drop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s ivory saree by Manish Malhotra is the epitome of elegance and grace. The sheer chiffon saree is simple and plain except for an embroidered silver lace running along the borders. Janhvi teamed the classic saree with an embellished golden crop blouse that was decked in sequined work and came with straps while flaunting her waistline. The Roohi actress sealed the look with mirror-work bangles and a pair of kundan earrings.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon left us completely stunned as she opted for a bright yellow chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. Although the saree itself was simple, it was the blouse that made the ensemble unique. Kriti draped the saree over a strapless blouse that bore statement ruffled sleeves. She added an extra dose of drama by cinching her waist with a matching belt that added a modern touch to the look. The Mimi actress accessorised the look with an emerald choker and a statement ring.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s green saree swept us off our feet. The neo-traditional by Manish Malhotra screamed elegance and comfort and came adorned with the designer's signature styling elements. The green chiffon saree came embroidered with gold patti around the borders. Shanaya wore the six yards with a strappy corset-style blouse adorned with crystal and sequin embellishments and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the ethnic look with heavy jhumkas, gold bracelets and centre-parted sleek bun adorned with a gajra.

Ananya Panday

Ananya decked up in a pretty chiffon and organza saree that was borrowed from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra from her Lakme Fashion Week collection. Looking stunning as ever, the fuschia saree featured ruffles on the dupatta, borders and pleats. The saree was teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that featured beads, sequins and gota patti work. The backless blouse had a tie detail on the back. For accessories, she chose gold drop earrings, bracelets and a ring.

Which diva’s chiffon saree would you like to take inspiration from? Let us know in the comments below.

