Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celeb approved statement necklaces you can wear this Karwa Chauth

The full day fast may be difficult, but Indian women make Karwa Chauth easy by celebrating it with the excitement of getting ready and looking no less than a bride again. From choosing the best outfit to the best jewellery, Karwa Chauth is all about dressing up for love. You must choose a necklace that will amplify your outfit and set you apart.

Layered Diamond Necklace

Kriti Sanon

If you are not a fan of gold and traditional jewellery, you can style your attire in a modish way by choosing a layered diamond necklace. Coloured gemstones like rubies, sapphires and emeralds are a big hit and they look even better when paired with festive ensembles. Kriti Sanon’s multi-layered diamond necklace and matching stud earrings, both featured cushion-cut emeralds as the hero stone.

Oxidised Necklace

Madhuri Dixit

The craze for oxidised jewellery is only enhancing and not getting down at all. They are not only a funky replacement of any other accessory but they also don’t create a dent in your pocket. The other most significant reason behind becoming a trend is that they look exquisite with all sorts of attires. Be ethnic or carry a western attire, this jewellery goes equally well with all of them. Madhuri wore a scoop neck blouse and teamed it with an oxidised ghungroo necklace and matching bracelets from Tribe Amrapali.

Kundan Necklace

Aditi Rao Hydari

Kundan Jewellery is a tradition of Indian culture. It carries a mark of the aristocracy and royal culture of ancient India. It has the ability to amplify even the simplest of outfits. Aditi Rao Hydari stunned in a simple block printed bralette and skirt co-ord set. However, the chunky Kundan necklace from the label The House of MBj, encrusted with green stones and pearls entirely enhanced the look and made it more traditional.

Long Pearl Necklace/ Rani Haar

Deepika Padukone

Pearls are among some of the most coveted gems in the world. Elegant, serene, and beautiful, some people view pearls as a small reflection of the moon because of its innate luster and its underwater mystique. And since this festival is all about the moon, why not opt for a royal pearl necklace that will make you feel like a bride all over again! Deepika wore a subtle-yet-striking saree and used it as a canvas to play with regal jewellery pieces. She nailed the art of layering by wearing a pearl choker encrusted with a ruby pendant with a rani haar long pearl necklace.

Jadau Necklace

Katrina Kaif

Jadau jewellery is when precious gemstones such as uncut diamonds, pearls, emeralds and rubies are embedded into gold. This piece of jewellery can single-handedly add royalty and sophistication to any attire. Katrina dazzled in a black lehenga that featured a bikini-style blouse with a plunging neckline. She accessorised it with a statement jadau necklace by Manish Malhotra. The necklace was embedded with mint green stones added a contrasting yet royal touch to the outfit.

Traditional Choker

Alia Bhatt

Chokers have made their way into the traditional game and have the potential of giving a striking definition to any outfit. This gorgeous piece of accessory also gives a well-sculpted look to the neck. Alia Bhatt teamed her sunshine yellow lehenga with an ornate choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery that was crafted with uncut diamonds that complemented her yellow lehenga. She skipped on earrings and bangles, ensuring that her outfit and statement neckpiece took centre stage.

