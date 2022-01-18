Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celebs who proved white bodycon dresses deserve an iconic status

Body-hugging dresses have always been on an all-time high. You may have made a fabulous impression with these when on a date, party, or shopping. Isn't it? It's no exaggeration to say that these know exactly how to put you in a fashionable mode even in its most minimalist form. Can we say that the virtual party season is officially here? Count your invites and you'll get your answer right. Let's put you on a stress-free streak and help you pick out cute bodycon dresses.

But, your winning style look shall come full circle when you opt for something as elegant as a dress in white. It doesn't hurt to make a statement on repeat, right? Check out what we have for you in this edit today. It's got the leading divas dressed in white bodycon dresses and now it's your turn to take over the social media feeds of your pals.

Janhvi Kapoor

Miss Kapoor's proclivity for bodycon dresses is boundless. She often colours her day bright with these numbers and keeping it edgy is something that comes to her by default. For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday bash, the 24-year-old wore a sleeveless mini dress and styled it up with a sling bag and colourful strappy stilettos.

Katrina Kaif

Show how to let the hearts race with one bodycon dress at a time as the Bharat actress does it always. Here's the reigning Anais Dress that bore a full sleeve on one side while the other stayed sleeveless. This crew-neck number bore a side slit and was sealed off gracefully with accessories like rings and hoop earrings.

Tara Sutaria

Do you wish to nail every brunch look? Look no further than the Tadap star's style archive. She's got some gorgeous dresses in white, it's her happy hue. She made Christmas brunch look prettier dressed Club L London's maxi white bodycon dress that bore a mini slit at the back. The 26-year-old wore this strapless dress with pointed-toe pumps that entailed a glam detail.

Deepika Padukone

What's it like to have all eyes on you, you ask? It's a question we've been meaning to ask the 36-year-old. It's her cool style and her smile that can captivate our hearts sooner than we'll know. As seen here, she wore a midi-length white dress that looked immaculately beautiful on her that also hugged her curves right and had a deep back detail which looked way too hot with the slit. The Gauri and Nainika outfit was well wrapped with pointed-toe pumps that matched.

Malaika Arora

No tricks here, just a charming sleeveless dress doing its eye-arresting game right. The 48-year-old wore the knee-length bodycon dress with a deep neckline and finished this off with very comfortable flip-flops, a sling bag, and sunnies.

Nora Fatehi

You know your closet needs a hot update when you look at the 29-year-old. Her style choices often leave the world thinking she is for real and just like that she rocked another look with a cut-out white dress from Deme by Gabriella. This midi-length number came with a side slit and a plunging neckline. She rounded out her look with pointed-toe pumps and circular earrings.



Whose dress looks the most fabulous? Let us know in the comments below.

