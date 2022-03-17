Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 6 Stars who showed how to go cool this summer with black tees

You can never have too many t-shirts and no season is ever a barrier to hoard on some infinitely cool ones. The ultimate style staple looks its chicest in black and something always worth looking at are the multiple ways by which taking these on a rotation can be made possible. Don't let anybody tell you not to think beyond summer dresses because we're going strong and stylish with black t-shirts. Take a look at how your favourite Bollywood starlets gave extra modish life to these and took them everywhere possible.

Deepika Padukone

In case you forgot, jeans never stop trending. The Gehraiyaan starlet rocked a black crew-neck tee with high-waisted blue mom jeans. You don't need sneakers to make a statement and here's proof that black strappy block heels can do the cut for you. Can we guess that the baggy look perfect to beat the summer heat made you bookmark this inspiration already?

Tara Sutaria

Nothing as easy going and hot as biker shorts to make your summer style count. The Tadap actress took the timeless black tee out in the most relaxed manner and teamed it up with biker shorts. With chunky sneakers, double bags with black or neon, and a gold chain-link accessory, she showed how to keep your everyday cool-girl look elevated.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

You can't look more contemporary than with a t-shirt that can be knotted up. Bebo picked out a black graphic printed number that she knotted up real cute and clubbed it with blue ripped jeans and accessorised it super dashing with hoop earrings and white sneakers.

Katrina Kaif

Where there is a skirt, you're sure to get brownie points. A simple printed tee with short sleeves tucked inside a high-waist pleated skirt with multiple slits and hooks showed a little drama is more than good. Oh, do you see how she added the striking shot of blue into her OOTD here?

Alia Bhatt

We're saying it, your summer wardrobe means nothing without denim shorts. Blue is the answer and is there anything as undefeated as a black t-shirt? The Raazi actress V-neck outfit and white ripped shorts with a frayed hem is something we absolutely approve of. She accessorised her day's look with a black mask and chunky white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

All gym-goers, maybe take a minute to show staying cool is no crime? The 35-year-old chose a black t-shirt and training leggings that had the shine of spandex. With a duffle bag worn as a cross-body, sunnies, and white sneakers, this athleisure look is on our to-replicate list already.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 Divas who hit the Holi-yay mode with desi outfits