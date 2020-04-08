Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Here’s what everyone is wearing during the lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay indoors but, celebrities are making the most of their time. Here’s what everyone is wearing.

Most of the world is practising social distancing which means that a lot of countries are in a lockdown. While Netflix and Chill does sound like a great idea during this period, a lot of celebrities are ensuring they look their best while doing so. How do we know this? Well, it’s the courtesy of their Instagram profiles. So, here we have what every celebrity is up to and what all they are wearing!

Deepika Padukone is making most of her day in jammies. From video-calling friends to indulge in self-care, it looks like DP does not feel like giving up comfort during this process.

Alia is enjoying most of her time with her cat and Ranbir’s dogs. While she has been learning a few new things and killing time by baking, one thing sure here is the fact that she does not do it without her quirky jammies by Dandelion.

While Anushka Sharma spends most of her time with her hubby, her family and her dog, Dude, she makes sure to keep it effortless in oversized tees and loose joggers!

Katrina is enjoying her time home and has taken up house chores like everybody else which just like us, she does it in plaid pyjama shorts and a tank top!

Ananya Panday

While stepping out of the pyjamas during the lockdown sounds dreadful, we can totally relate to Ananya as she got dressed up to go chill in the living room.

Well, to be honest, we cannot wait for everything to be normal again so that the celebrities can step out looking glamorous as ever!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

