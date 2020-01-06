From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif & Ananya Panday; THESE looks from yesterday will steal your heart

Yesterday, Bollywood divas put their best foot forward as they stepped out in some of the most stunning attires. Check it out

2020 is here and looks like our Bollywood divas have made a resolution to look their absolute best wherever they go. From wearing some of the most stunning ensembles at promotional events to looking their absolute best at the airports, divas are always making sure to look their best. Yesterday was no different as all of them made a stunning statement in their respective attires.

First up, we have who made sure all eyes were on her as she looked ethereal in a desi ensemble by Anjul Bhandari. She kept it simple and regal in an ivory sharara that was styled with a matching dupatta draped over her shoulders. Pulled back low bun and statement green earring completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Next, we have who looked fresh and gorgeous in a lehenga by Rebecca Dewan as she attended a beach wedding. The powder blue lehenga was perfect for the day out and the strappy bralette and mesh dupatta was just another cherry on the cake.

Next on the list is who glammed up for the Pre-Golden Globes party in a sequinned ensemble by Elie Saab. For the night out, the actress opted for a black, ruffled sleeve turtle neck that was tucked in a long sequinned skirt. A top knot with strands of hair framing her face and neutral-toned makeup completed the look. While her hair and makeup was on point, we have mixed thoughts about the ensemble.

Moving on to simpler looks, we have Kiara Advani who turned heads at the airport in a comfy sweatshirt by Balenciaga. She styled it with a pair of skin-tight black leggings and knee-high black boots. Striped bag by Off-White completed her look and we are definitely taking style cues!

Lastly, we have Ananya Panday who kept it simple and casual in an oversized graphic tee and ripped jeans. The actress styled it all with chunky grey sneakers and a large tote bag.

Which look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

