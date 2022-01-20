Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma: The ULTIMATE lazy girl's guide to styling hoodies this season

While most of us are still working from home, it is that time of the year when all you want to do is cosy up beneath the sheets before summer kicks in. Not stepping out means lounging in PJs all day and we're here for the trend.

For all the lazy girls who don't want to get out of bed but still have a tonne of work to do, nothing feels cosier and better than a hoodie, which is essentially a warm hug from fabric! If you're looking for inspiration on how to deck up for those zoom meetings, running errands and going on date nights while still keeping warm, we have you covered!

Deepika Padukone

Take notes from the queen of athleisure and loungewear on how to ace the outfit. At the airport, the Gehraiyaan actress kept it cosy in a tie-dye hoodie styled with a pair of matching joggers and sneakers. This look was comfort dressing at its max!

Katrina Kaif

If you're keen on heading out for a quick catch up with friends or a cosy date night with bae, take notes from Katrina Kaif who slipped into a baby pink oversized Gucci hoodie that she paired with latex leggings making for a chic look.

Anushka Sharma

Dressing up for Zoom meetings? Let Anushka Sharma be your inspiration. The actress rocked a cream coloured Gucci hoodie with her hair left loose so she looked put together on top. Below, Sharma kept it cosy and comfortable in a pair of trusted joggers, socks and slides!

Kriti Sanon

A fan of the monochrome trend? Make it part of your home #ootd look like Kriti Sanon did in this pastel yellow hoodie with pockets that she wore over a pair of matching joggers, complete with thick socks and white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Want to show off the toned body you've been working so hard for? Shraddha Kapoor's cropped hoodie that showed off her midriff, paired with black joggers is just right. The classic black and white combination is one you can't go wrong with and the Chicchore actress knows it all too well.

Ananya Panday

If you're not a pants person, Ananya Panday's look will act as your saving grace. She sported a tie-dye emoji hoodie over a pair of white frayed hem shorts for a cool girl vibe and completed it with chunky sneakers for the perfect millennial look.

Which diva's hoodie combination are you taking inspiration from? Comment below and let us know.

