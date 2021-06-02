Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Bring the countryside aesthetic back with the cottagecore fashion trend

It's time to draw some inspiration from the rural lifestyle and see how Bollywood has embraced the cottagecore trend.

Let’s start with what exactly is cottagecore fashion? According to the urban dictionary, cottagecore is a “niche aesthetic based around the visual culture of an idealised life on a Western farm”. Anything from puffy sleeves to corsets to floral dresses to vintage stripes to ruffled sleeves comes under the cottagecore fashion trend. Any attire that you can relate to an aesthetic grass field or a farm. It is basically a contemporary update on the traditional countryside-inspired dressing. Just like every other fashion trend, our Bollywood leading ladies have managed to embrace this one just as effortlessly and gracefully. Here, we have a few of our favourite divas rocking the cottagecore trend.

If anyone knows how to retro in style, it is Deepika Padukone. She looked like a pretty countryside girl as she stepped out in a black and white polka dot off-shoulder maxi dress by the Parisian label Paul and Joe. It featured ruffles running along the neckline, puffy serves and a tiered skirt. The Tamasha actress completed the look with delicate gold hoops decked with pearl drops, a leather headband and tie-up black sandals.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria embraced the cottagecore trend in a boho manner as she was seen posing in a skirt set by Anita Dongre. The skirt set featured a tie-up front crop top with bell sleeves and a matching flowy midi skirt adorned in radiant hand embroidery. The young actress teamed the look with delicate earrings and added a contrasting touch with bright yellow heels.

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine as she was spotted in a bright yellow pleated skirt that she had teamed with a simple white tank top. The Ek Villain actress had neatly tucked the white tank top in the skirt and she further layered the look with a cropped blazer jacket that added structure to her pleated ensemble. She completed the look with nude heels and a layered necklace.

Vintage stripes are back as a part of the cottagecore trend and we credit Alia Bhatt for it! The Gully Boy actress looked chirpy as ever as she was seen dressed in a colourful striped ankle-length ribbed dress by the designer Shnoy. The dress featured shades of baby blue, green, yellow, pink, peach and white. It bore a thick waistband and a V-neckline. Alia teamed the look with large hoops and white strappy heels.

Ananya Panday

Count on Ananya Panday for the perfect amalgamation of retro and contemporary. The millennial star mixed the tie-dye trend with cottagecore as she was seen in a tie-up tie dye crop top paired with bright orange pants, both from Lavish Alice. The boot leg pants featured slits on the front and a bow on the waist that added a visual appeal. She ditched the accessories and simply styled the look with nude heels.

We all are well-aware of Katrina Kaif’s love for floral and this time the actress brought floral into the cottagecore trend. She sported a creamy hued floral dress by Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured a fitted bodice and a peplum style skirt along with a deep V-neckline. It was adorned in floral prints in the shades of pink and green. The mutton sleeves and simple belt cinched at the waist is what added the countryside appeal to it.

Kriti Sanon

The bubbly Kriti Sanon can rock any fashion trend by simply styling it in her own way. She brought in the cottagecore trend into her fashion wardrobe by opting for a white shirt dress that she styled with a white corset. The corset accentuated her waist and gave a flattering look. She took the look to the next level by teaming it with a pair of black, thigh-high boots along with minimal rings and earrings. This unconventional look managed to create quite a storm.

Which actress looked the best in countryside dressing according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: Gear up for monsoon with this guide about the monsoon fashion trends

Share your comment ×