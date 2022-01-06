Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Celeb approved ways to add Garnet, birthstone of January in your jewellery

A vibrant gemstone, the bright and sparkly Garnet gets its name from the fruit Pomegranate! The stone holds relevance in mythology and is often linked to concepts like rebirth and hence the gemstone for the month of January. The gemstone though can vary in colours and this is what makes it, unlike any other gem. While most believe that it is the pure red shade and resembles a ruby, it is also available in shades of green and grey, which are more expensive as they are rarer.

While Garnets and Rubies do look similar, they have minute yet noticeable differences to them. While a Garnet expels more light and is softer than Rubies, they tend to have a slightly brown tinge to them.

They also play a major significance in astrology and are correlating stones to the star signs Aquarius and Capricorn. These stones are also known for their purification qualities and help rid both the body and mind of negativity and toxicity while wearing them, making them perfect to sport at the start of a new year.

Here are some celebrity-approved ways to include Garnets in your jewellery collection:

Katrina Kaif

All glammed up in a red lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra, the newlywed accessorised her look with a statement necklace featuring precious garnet stones in the midst of sparkly diamonds and opted for a matching statement ring to accessorise her look.

Deepika Padukone

We already know that DP's favourite precious stones are pearls. The January-born star does like to involve shades of deep red through Garnet stones in her jewels though. Case in point, this lavish choker necklace strung up with pearls, featured garnet stones around her big ruby. A pair of matching garnet and pearl earrings to match her rani pink saree completed the diva's look.

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii actress loves accessorising has also sported her fair share of jewels. For the promotions of her most recent film, the actress sported a statement necklace which a range of precious stones including the bright pink garnet at the nape of her neck, as part of her tribal necklace.

Pooja Hegde

Looking like a million bucks, Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde gave us a minimal and clean look in a red lehenga that she accessorised with a statement necklace consisting of garnet stones decked up with diamonds.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Making a strong case for the pink garnet, Sam sported a two-layered necklace to accessorise her organza Raw Mango saree. This made for a clean and minimal look that we're seriously crushing hard on and is perfect for a spring wedding.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Following suit, Tam also sported her version of jewellery including the precious gemstone. She rocked a gold choker with garnet stones in a pattern, styled with matching earrings, making for one of the most regal looks.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge styled her sparkly red dress with a pair of drop earrings featuring garnets and diamonds, to make for a monotone accessory look and go with her dress and shoes.

