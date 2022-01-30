Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Celebrity inspired STUNNING veils every bride-to-be ought to bookmark

Playing dress up in your wedding attire isn't really complete without a sheer veil to top it off. While they weren't a top pick a few years ago, today, almost every bridal shoot is incomplete without a shot of the bride's veil.

The veil is not synonymous to any one culture or region but is a popular pick across all brides. From traditional red lehengas and sarees to opulent white gowns, every bridal outfit is incomplete without a veil today. Looking for inspiration on making the right pick? Take a cue from these celebrities who did it right!

Deepika Padukone

For a fashion-forward look, Deepika Padukone paired her Zuhair Murad wedding reception red high-low dress with a shoulder-length veil in front that extended and became a floor-sweeping number at the back, making for a show-stopping look. It was bold, edgy and as glamorous as the actress.

Katrina Kaif

For her pre-wedding festivities, Katrina Kaif made for an ethereal bride-to-be in a Sabyasachi tulle saree with floral applique work all over. The saree had an illusion of a white gown and paid homage to Kaif's mother's roots. To complement this, the actress also rocked a sheer tulle veil with matching floral motifs on it to go with her saree.

Patralekhaa Paul

For her wedding to Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa looked glorious in a classic red Sabyasachi saree with a sheer veil to complete her look. Her customised veil featured a Bengali phrase, Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam, which roughly translates to, I give to you my soul filled with love, for her big day.

Rhea Kapoor

Matching our high expectations, stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a customised creation by Anamika Khanna for her big day. She paired her saree with a net veil made from pearls and beads, giving the classic outfit a contemporary spin and setting new trends for brides-to-be.

Hailey Bieber

It's not just Hailey's street style looks we're crushing on. For her wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey wore a custom off-white sheer off-shoulder gown with a long veil that featured the words, Till death do us apart, on it. Her sheer tulle number ended at her hips and was simple with no embroidery on it, contrasting her gown which featured scattered white foliage embroidered on the sheer fabric.

For classic Hindu to Christian weddings, here's all the veil inspiration you need! Which look is your favourite?

