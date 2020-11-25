Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor: Celebs who proved denim jackets can elevate a look

Come winter and we immediately start looking for warmer things that can help in layering, but still look cool. For these stars, denim jackets are the original cool layering item. Check it out!

B-town's leading ladies never seem to disappoint their fans with their sartorial choices - be it airport looks or red carpet outfits. One piece of clothing every diva swears by, especially when the temperatures drop, is the trusted denim jacket. It seems to be every diva's go-to, to keep warm and cosy at all times. Check out how they styled the simple denim jacket to layer up this winter.



The Chhapaak actress is known for her range of denim jackets that she layers over her looks to the airport and salon. One that made a statement, was this blue denim jacket with ripped detailing that she wore a couple of years ago. She kept the rest of her look simple with blue joggers, a white tank top and white sneakers.



With a strong glam game, Katrina too opts for the trusted denim jacket when need be. Case in point, she opted for this sequin dress for a glam look but decided to keep it cosy with a simple blue denim jacket with a graphic printed patch on it. Dangling earrings, blow-dried hair and perfect dewy makeup, was all that her look was about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amplifying her gym look further, Bebo topped off her black crop top and ripped leggings with a simple denim jacket, to cover up while heading to the gym. Simple sliders and aviator sunnies completed her look.



Giving us yet another airport look to imitate, Anushka Sharma showed us how to colour block in style in a simple pair of white jeans, a black crop top and an oversized blue denim jacket that she paired with sneakers, a backpack and sunglasses to complete her stylish look.



Doing denim on denim right, Alia Bhatt picked out a pair of simple, blue skinny jeans and styled it with a white tank top. She threw on an acid wash denim jacket over this to cover up. She completed her chic look with three-strap stilettos and mirror finish sunnies for the comfiest millennial look.

Which outfit are you most inspired by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh: Who is India's Gucci Boy? COMMENT

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×