Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora: 5 stars who proved feather dresses are here to thrive

Nothing beats a dress. But, this holds only if you don't keep it conventional every single time. It's only a matter of time before we all kickstart our revenge dressing mode. Because Omicron has sucked up our enthusiasm for dressing and hopping out on weekends and with all the gala weddings that have found solace in virtual celebrations. Can we look at dresses that can easily contribute to moments filled with a buzz? Feather dresses seem to have popped up in our minds for good.

Let's see how your divas from Bollywood have styled these before and proved that nothing like bold and dramatic dresses has many hearts racked up over your looks. Get ready to have fun and create ravishing images with these pretty and offbeat outfits.

Deepika Padukone

A queen never disappoints. How true! The absolute fashion slayer wore a Gaurav Gupta purple gown for an awards show. Shaleena Nathani chose a very dreamy look for the Piku star as this bodycon shimmery ensemble came with an asymmetric neckline and the sheer headgear also sat as an exaggerated train decked with feathers same as the one on her puffy sleeves and her gown. Love earrings? Make a statement with these.

Kriti Sanon

A mini dress just gets the spotlight-grabbing game right, every time! The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress showed shimmer never loses its glam with this Yousef Al Jasmi body-hugging number. The pink outfit featured mesh crew-neckline while it played low, it's the off-shoulder detail that would grab one's attention for it had feathers attached so charmingly. Sukriti Grover finished off the look for the star with sling-back sparkly stilettos and statement silver earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Keep your party vibe on with this super blingy silver gown. The V-neck strappy attire looked spellbinding, thanks to the heavy embellishments and that cape with luxe white feathers. Dress so good, you can't deny its princess-y charm.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sheer sexy! This Ziad Kanad couture dress looks more than just right on the 24-year-old. The shimmery mini dress with nude mesh detail and multiple layers of feathers have us thinking of this big party energy. Mohit Rai wrapped her look with shiny bangles, earrings, and strappy three-tiered heels with stellar studs.

Malaika Arora

Mala taking risks is no new concept. We know the magic she spells puts out a drool-worthy look. Tanya Ghavri chose a Marchesa gown with short sleeves, plunging neckline, and stunning beads that created the beauty of a dress. The short-sleeved attire bore feathers in a tiered manner and looked glorious with simple accessories that can definitely make the world swoon.



Which diva's dress do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.