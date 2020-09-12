Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan: 5 celeb inspired red dresses PERFECT for a date night

If you’re looking for a perfect date night dress, rest assured, your favourite celebrity has you covered with enough inspiration!

For as long as we can remember, Bollywood celebrities have always been on their toes to serve us some of the most stunning looks. From red carpets to industry parties, airports and everything in between, we’ve always seen celeb serving some of the most jaw-dropping looks. While we have definitely loved every bit of it, it’s always fun to see them give us all the fashion inspiration.

Red dresses have been a favourite and the past is enough proof of it. They are perfect for romantic date nights, I mean, obviously, it’s the colour of love! So, today, we’re here with our top 5 favourite red dresses that can serve enough inspiration for your next date night!

First up we have ’s red dress that is perfect for days when you want to go all out and impress your man! You won’t have to think too much about styling when you slip into this dress. All you need is a good pair of earrings and you’ll be good to go!

Next up is a dress we absolutely love. It’s perfect for a date out after work or a date with a work buddy! *wink* With just the right amount of bossy vibes mixed with the short hem and v-neckline, this dress is definitely a winner!

Now, if you’re not a fancy girl and like to keep things comfortable and casual, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red dress is just for you. You can dress it up with heels or keep things fun with a pair of sneakers!

If it’s a big night for you, you would want to keep things classic yet elegant. This red wonder by is surely a must-have and will make sure his eyes are on you throughout the night.

Lastly, we have a blast from the past with this red hot party dress from Deepika Padukone’s closet. If you’re going on a date night that involves a lot of fun and dancing, embellished minis like this one is truly a winner!

Which red dress is more your vibe? Let us know in the comments section below.

