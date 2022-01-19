Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebs who proved white shirt is the coolest to style

There's no such thing as a messed-up look when you pick out a white shirt to rule your day. It's a no-brainer to say this full-sleeved number won't let you compromise on comfort or style. Truly chic, this crisp and immaculately clean beauty goes on to prove it's essential and shall make glamour easily attainable. It doesn't play salient in just your workwear wardrobe but also agrees to party with you. Any white shirt can look dressy based on how you style it up.

Here's how to style your one single yet magical shirt in multiple ways. We took notes from the leading ladies of B-town and we're super impressed. It's your turn to make waves with your shirt.

Deepika Padukone

Make way for a masterpiece (yet again). The Piku actress sure knows how to have a little much fun with fashion and here's how Shaleena Nathani showed that it doesn't hurt to experiment. She styled DP in Jacquemus white oversized shirt with one side of the hem tucked in and the other left to stay out. A black corset from Dolce & Gabbana upped the game of her movie's promotional look. This was sealed off spiffy with blue baggy jeans and ankle-strap black stilettos from Jimmy Choo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Max level of nattiness can always and easily be found in Bebo's style game. She headed out of Mumbai's celebrity-favourite restaurant dressed in a white shirt that had a relaxed fit. The Good Newwz star wore this with boot-cut camouflage printed pants, pointed-toe pumps, and black sunnies.

Katrina Kaif

Can a skirt ever dim your day? The Sooryavanshi star served an answer right here. For a chat show, she was styled by Ami Patel in a white shirt locked up with Appapop's black asymmetrical skirt that had printed lace detail, silver embellishments, and a flap-like design. Want to add some spice to your look? Christian Louboutin's pointed-toe heels with spikes.

Alia Bhatt

Beauty lies in a minimalistic look. Isn't it? We're all seeking joy in a simple outfit and this one by the RRR actress defines it perfectly. She chose a white shirt with a high low hem that had little frayed details and sleeves with tie-up details. This oversized shirt met the cool factor with blue denim shorts and hot pink sliders.

Shraddha Kapoor

Don't we all have a white shirt and blue jeans combo we use on rotation? Just keep it as spiffy as possible. The Half Girlfriend actress wore a well-fitted white shirt and wore it with blue denim that bore a paper-bag waist. We saw an A game with a black tote bag and kolhapuris (yes, keep your sneakers away at least for a day).

Sara Ali Khan

The holiday season, where are you at? We miss the sweet December, don't we? If you're planning for a beach vacation later this year, he's a very cool way to style your white shirt. The Atrangi Re starlet picked out a white shirt that she wore as a crop top. Knot it up at the front, roll its sleeves up and leave your shirt unbuttoned to layer it over a bikini top. Club this plain number with tie-dye printed shorts that entailed a paper-bag waist detail. From her sling-back sandals, bucket hat, to stacked bracelets, and sunnies, she looked every bit of the Ocean girl.

Sonam Kapoor

If you're looking for an extra something to curate a date night or party look, don't look beyond the Neerja actress' style files. Your white shirt can look its best with a metallic silver maxi pleated skirt. Put the final seal to your sexy look with embellished ballerinas.

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

