Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Celebs who proved white ruffled sarees are the moment

Of the many fashion flexes that are doing rounds, we've understood something right. Behind every glorious ethnic look is a saree with heaps of ruffles. It's no news flash that these sarees have too many devoted fans. Rings a bell? From Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to Manushi Chhillar, these stars have served classy inspiration in white ruffled sarees that are amazingly fabulous to be kept unseen.

May your style be elegant and your inbox so full of invites from cocktail nights, baby showers, and engagement parties to sangeet and more. You're too spiffy to not own one and here's why we'll be your rescue team for the season.

Take a look at five looks and tell us whose ethnic style resonates with yours.

Deepika Padukone

To rave is a mood. What is a miss here? Ah, there's no room for it in the Piku starlet's book. When in Cannes, it called for a bang-on wrap on the last day of the 75th Film Festival. So, Shaleena Nathani and the actress delivered on a regal note. She donned a pristine custom-made ivory saree by designer-duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The chiffon attire had pleated ruffles and was paired with an embellished strapless blouse. She looked goddess-like with the pearl statement collar and circular studded earrings.

Katrina Kaif

The do-it-all kind of a saree. Better put as a statement-maker. For the Sooryavanshi actress' pre-wedding celebrations in December 2020, the desi diva wore a georgette ruffled saree as styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The 38-year-old draped this with a beige mirror-work blouse with cowrie shells placed on the straps. Majestic accessories such as chaandbali earrings, a statement ring, and kadas were picked.

Manushi Chhillar

We hope you're saying 'thank you' already. The Prithviraj actress was styled by Sheefa Gilani in Ridhi Mehra's Elm set worth Rs. 84,800 which had a lovely organza blend chiffon white saree meant to be draped over an intricately embroidered V-neckline sleeveless blouse. As you head towards the sparkling road, you can accessorise your look with the designer's embroidered belt and studded statement earrings from Vandals.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Very modish, nothing can make you look more dressed up to the nines as this Amit Aggarwal striped printed sheer saree with embroidered lace borders and layered ruffles. Teamed with a halter-neck cropped blouse, the Rishtey actress had her ethnic avatar alluringly accessorised.

Sonakshi Sinha

Some spice and lots of nice details. The Akira actress dolled up in Arpita Mehta's embellished sheer saree which had its ruffles in a very colourful getup. As red is synonymous with the term, 'slay', she rocked a strappy embellished blouse. Look at those show-stealing statement jewellery.

Whose desi look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

